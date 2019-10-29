Panthers-Canucks Sum

Florida 1 1 0—2 Vancouver 5 1 1—7

First Period_1, Vancouver, Sutter 3 (Ferland, Leivo), 1:14. 2, Vancouver, Schaller 4 (Beagle, Eriksson), 4:25. 3, Vancouver, Virtanen 3 (Pearson, Horvat), 6:18. 4, Florida, Boyle 2 (Hawryluk), 8:09. 5, Vancouver, Miller 5 (Pettersson, Edler), 9:35. 6, Vancouver, Leivo 2 (Edler, Ferland), 19:06.

Second Period_7, Florida, Hoffman 6 (Dadonov, Yandle), 12:58 (pp). 8, Vancouver, Miller 6 (Pettersson, Edler), 19:31.

Third Period_9, Vancouver, Boeser 4 (Pettersson), 13:20.

Shots on Goal_Florida 8-8-15_31. Vancouver 15-7-14_36.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Florida 1 of 2; Vancouver 0 of 2.

Goalies_Florida, Montembeault 1-1-1 (30 shots-25 saves), Bobrovsky 4-2-3 (6-4). Vancouver, Demko 3-1-0 (31-29).

A_17,864 (18,910). T_2:20.

Referees_Reid Anderson, Brad Meier. Linesmen_Brandon Gawryletz, Trent Knorr.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.