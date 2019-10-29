Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Panthers-Canucks Sum

October 29, 2019 1:18 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Florida 1 1 0—2
Vancouver 5 1 1—7

First Period_1, Vancouver, Sutter 3 (Ferland, Leivo), 1:14. 2, Vancouver, Schaller 4 (Beagle, Eriksson), 4:25. 3, Vancouver, Virtanen 3 (Pearson, Horvat), 6:18. 4, Florida, Boyle 2 (Hawryluk), 8:09. 5, Vancouver, Miller 5 (Pettersson, Edler), 9:35. 6, Vancouver, Leivo 2 (Edler, Ferland), 19:06.

Second Period_7, Florida, Hoffman 6 (Dadonov, Yandle), 12:58 (pp). 8, Vancouver, Miller 6 (Pettersson, Edler), 19:31.

Third Period_9, Vancouver, Boeser 4 (Pettersson), 13:20.

Shots on Goal_Florida 8-8-15_31. Vancouver 15-7-14_36.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Florida 1 of 2; Vancouver 0 of 2.

        Insight by Recorded Future: Cybersecurity professionals tackle the latest thinking in data analytic-driven and threat hunting in this exclusive executive briefing.

Goalies_Florida, Montembeault 1-1-1 (30 shots-25 saves), Bobrovsky 4-2-3 (6-4). Vancouver, Demko 3-1-0 (31-29).

A_17,864 (18,910). T_2:20.

Referees_Reid Anderson, Brad Meier. Linesmen_Brandon Gawryletz, Trent Knorr.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|28 ArkCase 101: Basic Training on ArkCase...
10|28 U.S. EEOC Executive Leadership Training...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines practice drill sequences ahead of upcoming wreath laying ceremony

Today in History

1998: President Clinton signs Digital Millennium Copyright Act into law