Panthers-Devils Sum

Florida 1 2 3—6 New Jersey 2 2 0—4

First Period_1, Florida, Huberdeau 1 (Barkov, Dadonov), 0:16. 2, New Jersey, Hall 1 (Vatanen, Zacha), 2:28. 3, New Jersey, Bratt 1 (Gusev, Zacha), 19:13.

Second Period_4, New Jersey, Butcher 1 (Zajac, Wood), 0:32. 5, New Jersey, Zacha 1 (Hall, Subban), 1:08. 6, Florida, Connolly 1 (Vatrano), 9:50. 7, Florida, Connolly 2 (Hoffman, Trocheck), 19:52.

Third Period_8, Florida, Weegar 2 (Trocheck, Ekblad), 0:30. 9, Florida, Acciari 2 (Weegar, Ekblad), 7:30. 10, Florida, Dadonov 4 (Matheson, Yandle), 15:32 (pp).

Shots on Goal_Florida 12-9-13_34. New Jersey 8-9-4_21.

Power-play opportunities_Florida 1 of 5; New Jersey 0 of 3.

Goalies_Florida, Bobrovsky 2-2-1 (21 shots-17 saves). New Jersey, Schneider 0-3-0 (34-28).

A_13,208 (16,514). T_2:22.

Referees_Chris Lee, Peter MacDougall. Linesmen_Michel Cormier, Kory Nagy.

