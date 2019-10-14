Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Panthers-Devils Sums

October 14, 2019 4:08 pm
 
Florida 1 2 3—6
New Jersey 2 2 0—4

First Period_1, Florida, Huberdeau 1 (Barkov, Dadonov), 0:16. 2, New Jersey, Hall 1 (Vatanen, Zacha), 2:28. 3, New Jersey, Bratt 1 (Gusev, Zacha), 19:13. Penalties_None.

Second Period_4, New Jersey, Butcher 1 (Zajac, Wood), 0:32. 5, New Jersey, Zacha 1 (Hall, Subban), 1:08. 6, Florida, Connolly 1 (Vatrano), 9:50. 7, Florida, Connolly 2 (Hoffman, Trocheck), 19:52. Penalties_Hunt, FLA, (tripping), 2:26; Florida bench, served by Malgin (too many men on the ice), 5:23; Subban, NJ, (hooking), 5:42; Vatanen, NJ, (hooking), 7:43; Hunt, FLA, (holding), 10:19.

Third Period_8, Florida, Weegar 2 (Trocheck, Ekblad), 0:30. 9, Florida, Acciari 2 (Weegar, Ekblad), 7:30. 10, Florida, Dadonov 4 (Matheson, Yandle), 15:32 (pp). Penalties_Subban, NJ, (holding), 8:57; Boqvist, NJ, major (high sticking), 12:38.

Shots on Goal_Florida 12-9-13_34. New Jersey 8-9-4_21.

Power-play opportunities_Florida 1 of 5; New Jersey 0 of 3.

Goalies_Florida, Bobrovsky 2-2-1 (21 shots-17 saves). New Jersey, Schneider 0-3-0 (34-28).

A_13,208 (16,514). T_2:22.

Referees_Chris Lee, Peter MacDougall. Linesmen_Michel Cormier, Kory Nagy.

