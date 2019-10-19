Panthers-Predators Sum

|Florida
|Florida won shootout 1-0.
First Period_None.
Second Period_1, Florida, Malgin 2 (Trocheck, Yandle), 13:33 (pp). 2, Florida, Connolly 4 (Hunt, Sceviour), 19:09.
Third Period_3, Nashville, Josi 3 (Duchene, Ellis), 9:07. 4, Nashville, Turris 3 (Rinne, Ellis), 13:30 (pp).
Overtime_None.
Shootout_Florida 1 (Hoffman NG, Trocheck G), Nashville 0 (Duchene NG, Johansen NG, Turris NG).
Shots on Goal_Florida 5-17-8_30. Nashville 9-7-7-4_27.
Power-play opportunities_Florida 1 of 2; Nashville 1 of 4.
Goalies_Florida, Montembeault 1-0-1 (27 shots-25 saves). Nashville, Rinne 4-0-1 (30-28).
A_17,534 (17,113). T_2:33.
Referees_Kevin Pollock, Chris Rooney. Linesmen_Steve Barton, Scott Cherrey.
