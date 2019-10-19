Listen Live Sports

Panthers-Predators Sums

October 19, 2019 11:24 pm
 
Florida 0 2 0 0—3
Nashville 0 0 2 0—2
Florida won shootout 1-0.

First Period_None. Penalties_Trenin, NSH, (high sticking), 5:04; Connolly, FLA, (interference), 7:31; Connolly, FLA, (slashing), 9:46.

Second Period_1, Florida, Malgin 2 (Trocheck, Yandle), 13:33 (pp). 2, Florida, Connolly 4 (Hunt, Sceviour), 19:09. Penalties_Turris, NSH, (slashing), 11:39.

Third Period_3, Nashville, Josi 3 (Duchene, Ellis), 9:07. 4, Nashville, Turris 3 (Rinne, Ellis), 13:30 (pp). Penalties_Huberdeau, FLA, (tripping), 12:09.

Overtime_None. Penalties_Ekblad, FLA, (hooking), 4:25.

Shootout_Florida 1 (Hoffman NG, Trocheck G), Nashville 0 (Duchene NG, Johansen NG, Turris NG).

Shots on Goal_Florida 5-17-8_30. Nashville 9-7-7-4_27.

Power-play opportunities_Florida 1 of 2; Nashville 1 of 4.

Goalies_Florida, Montembeault 1-0-1 (27 shots-25 saves). Nashville, Rinne 4-0-1 (30-28).

A_17,534 (17,113). T_2:33.

Referees_Kevin Pollock, Chris Rooney. Linesmen_Steve Barton, Scott Cherrey.

