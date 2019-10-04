Listen Live Sports

Panthers QB Cam Newton remains out for third straight week

October 4, 2019 3:58 pm
 
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Panthers quarterback Cam Newton will miss his third consecutive with a foot injury when Carolina plays Jacksonville.

Newton is listed as out on the injury report for Sunday’s contest, along with cornerback Donte Jackson (groin), left tackle Greg Little (concussion), guard Trai Turner (ankle) and tight end Chris Manhertz (concussion). Kyle Allen, who is 2-0 as Carolina’s starting fill-in quarterback, will continue to start in Newton’s place.

It’s still uncertain when Newton will return .

Panthers coach Ron Rivera was noncommittal on whether rookie Dennis Daley or veteran Daryl Williams would get the start at left tackle in place of Little.

Earlier this week Carolina placed two-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Kawann Short (shoulder) and wide receiver Chris Hogan (knee) on injured reserve. Short is out for the season, while Hogan is eligible to return after eight weeks.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

