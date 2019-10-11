Panthers-Sabres Sums

Florida 0 0 2 0—2 Buffalo 0 1 1 0—3 Buffalo won shootout 2-0.

First Period_None. Penalties_Yandle, FLA, (tripping), 10:00.

Second Period_1, Buffalo, Larsson 1 (Okposo, Girgensons), 19:29. Penalties_Weegar, FLA, (holding), 6:12; Dahlin, BUF, (slashing), 6:27; Hoffman, FLA, (cross checking), 17:27.

Third Period_2, Buffalo, Scandella 1 (Okposo, Girgensons), 2:02. 3, Florida, Dadonov 2 (Malgin, Huberdeau), 6:15. 4, Florida, Hoffman 5 (Trocheck, Dadonov), 19:49. Penalties_Vatrano, FLA, (tripping), 3:38; Ristolainen, BUF, (slashing), 7:26.

Overtime_None. Penalties_None.

Shootout_Florida 0 (Trocheck NG, Barkov NG), Buffalo 2 (Eichel G, Reinhart NG, Mittelstadt G).

Shots on Goal_Florida 11-11-19-2_43. Buffalo 13-11-4-4_32.

Power-play opportunities_Florida 0 of 2; Buffalo 0 of 4.

Goalies_Florida, Bobrovsky 1-2-1 (32 shots-30 saves). Buffalo, Ullmark 1-0-1 (43-41).

A_15,638 (19,070). T_2:40.

Referees_Ghislain Hebert, Marc Joannette. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Scott Cherrey.

