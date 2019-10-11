Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Panthers-Sabres Sums

October 11, 2019 10:26 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Florida 0 0 2 0—2
Buffalo 0 1 1 0—3
Buffalo won shootout 2-0.

First Period_None. Penalties_Yandle, FLA, (tripping), 10:00.

Second Period_1, Buffalo, Larsson 1 (Okposo, Girgensons), 19:29. Penalties_Weegar, FLA, (holding), 6:12; Dahlin, BUF, (slashing), 6:27; Hoffman, FLA, (cross checking), 17:27.

Third Period_2, Buffalo, Scandella 1 (Okposo, Girgensons), 2:02. 3, Florida, Dadonov 2 (Malgin, Huberdeau), 6:15. 4, Florida, Hoffman 5 (Trocheck, Dadonov), 19:49. Penalties_Vatrano, FLA, (tripping), 3:38; Ristolainen, BUF, (slashing), 7:26.

Overtime_None. Penalties_None.

Advertisement

Shootout_Florida 0 (Trocheck NG, Barkov NG), Buffalo 2 (Eichel G, Reinhart NG, Mittelstadt G).

Shots on Goal_Florida 11-11-19-2_43. Buffalo 13-11-4-4_32.

Power-play opportunities_Florida 0 of 2; Buffalo 0 of 4.

Goalies_Florida, Bobrovsky 1-2-1 (32 shots-30 saves). Buffalo, Ullmark 1-0-1 (43-41).

A_15,638 (19,070). T_2:40.

Referees_Ghislain Hebert, Marc Joannette. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Scott Cherrey.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|10 Ignite '19 Federal
10|11 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor reads to elementary school students

Today in History

1968: First manned Apollo mission launched