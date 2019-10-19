Listen Live Sports

Parker, Rempel carry undefeated Dartmouth past Marist, 49-7

October 19, 2019 4:13 pm
 
POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Caylin Parker ran for two touchdowns and Connor Rempel caught a pair of scoring passes as undefeated Dartmouth rolled past Marist in the Big Green’s final nonconference game Saturday, 49-7.

The game was the first meeting between the schools. Dartmouth (5-0) now has won 16 straight games against teams from outside the Ivy League and 10 straight games against first-time opponents.

Dartmouth’s quarterback triumvirate of Jared Gerbino, Derek Kyler and Jake Pallotta combined to complete 18 of 27 passes for 208 yards and each threw for a touchdown. Eight runners combined for 43 carries for 224 yards. Parker scored from a yard out and added a 43-yard run for a touchdown late in the first half. Rempel caught a 4-yard pass from Gerbino to get the Big Green on the board and added a 1-yard toss from Pallotta early in the third quarter.

Matt Edwards got the Red Foxes (1-5) on the board with a 16-yard pass to Sean Gaffney with 2:53 left in the game.

The Dartmouth defense did not allow Marist a third-down conversion on 11 tries and stopped them on fourth down in the Red Foxes only attempt. Marist was limited to just 21 net yards on the ground.

