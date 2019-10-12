Listen Live Sports

Pastor, Trump ally Robert Jeffress to give Talladega prayer

October 12, 2019 2:33 pm
 
TALLADEGA, Ala. (AP) — Megachurch pastor Robert Jeffress has been selected by Talladega Superspeedway to give Sunday’s pre-race invocation and wave the green flag.

Jeffress has warned of a “civil war-like fracture” if President Donald Trump is impeached.

NASCAR has a tricky relationship with Trump after former chairman Brian France recruited several drivers to attend a 2016 rally, where France endorsed Trump’s candidacy. Trump seized it as an endorsement from all of NASCAR. France later tried to stress this was strictly his opinion.

The invocation is a staple before every NASCAR national series event, although some do avoid overt religion and politics.

