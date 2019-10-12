Listen Live Sports

Patrick, Porter boost Pine Bluff past Miss Valley St. 38-6

October 12, 2019 6:25 pm
 
PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Shannon Patrick threw for 312 yards and three touchdowns and Taeyler Porter rushed for two scores and Arkansas-Pine Bluff beat Mississippi Valley State 38-6 on Saturday.

The Delta Devils recovered from an opening-drive interception and forced Arkansas-Pine Bluff (5-2, 2-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference) to punt after a 9-play, 50-yard drive. Dejerric Bryant ran for a 28-yard score, the 2-point conversion failed and Mississippi Valley State (1-5, 0-2) held its only lead of the day.

The Golden Lions proceeded to score three touchdowns on their next four possessions and led 21-6 at halftime. Porter made it 7-6 on a 4-yard run at the end of an 8-play, 75-yard drive. Patrick followed with a 32-yard TD pass to DeJuan Miller, and just before intermission, found Tyrin Ralph for a 17-yard TD pass.

After 1-yard end zone plunge made it 28-6 late in the third, following an MVSU pick, Patrick connected with Josh Wilkes for a 56-yard TD pass and a 35-6 lead.

Jarius Clayton lead the Delta Devils with 77 yards rushing on six carries. The Golden Lions held Bryant to 8-of-19 passing for 80 yards and picked him off three times.

