Patriots-Redskins Preview Capsule

NEW ENGLAND (4-0) at WASHINGTON (0-4)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE _ Patriots by 13½

RECORD VS. SPREAD _ New England 2-2; Washington 1-3

SERIES RECORD _ Redskins lead 6-4

LAST MEETING _ Patriots beat Redskins 27-10, Nov. 8, 2015

LAST WEEK _ Patriots beat Bills 16-10; Redskins lost to Giants 24-3

AP PRO32 RANKING _ Patriots No. 1, Redskins No. 30

PATRIOTS OFFENSE _ OVERALL (15), RUSH (24), PASS (9).

PATRIOTS DEFENSE _ OVERALL (1), RUSH (2), PASS (2).

REDSKINS OFFENSE _ OVERALL (28), RUSH (31), PASS (16).

REDSKINS DEFENSE _ OVERALL (28), RUSH (29), PASS (18).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES _ Patriots have won past three matchups. … New England’s defense has been league’s best so far this season, including leading NFL with 10 INTs. … Patriots are tied with Bears for league lead with plus-six turnover margin. … Patriots defense has had at least five sacks in past three games. Can set franchise record with fourth straight five-sack game against depleted Redskins offensive line missing left tackle Trent Williams, a holdout, and dealing with injuries to others. … Patriots joined 2012 Chicago Bears as only teams since 2000 with 15 or more sacks (18) and 10 or more INTs (10) through four games. … New England’s defense hasn’t allowed passing TD through four games. Last team to go five straight without allowing passing TD was Cleveland Browns in 1988. … QB Tom Brady has had at least 295 yards passing, two TD throws and passer rating of 95 in each of his previous three games vs. Washington. … S Devin McCourty can notch fifth game in a row with INT. He’s first player in team history with INT in each of team’s first four games. … LB Jamie Collins is only player in NFL with three-plus sacks (3 ½) and three or more INTs (3) this season. … Washington is 1-10 since QB Alex Smith broke his leg last season. … Redskins went into Thursday’s practice without having named a starting QB to face New England. … Case Keenum had 6 turnovers over past two games, and has been dealing with an injured right foot. Dwayne Haskins, the No. 15 overall pick in this year’s draft, threw 3 picks in his NFL debut last week against Giants after replacing Keenum. Colt McCoy, who’s most familiar with coach Jay Gruden’s system, hasn’t played since breaking right leg in game in December. … CB Quinton Dunbar had first 2-INT game of his NFL career last week. … Fantasy Tips: Pick up Patriots defense and any Patriots skill players on offense that are available, but beware that it’s never easy to know who they’ll try to set up in their game plan. Also, bench any and all Redskins on your roster, with possible exception of versatile RB Chris Thompson, who led team in yards receiving last week, albeit with just 56.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

