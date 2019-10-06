Listen Live Sports

Patriots-Redskins Stats

October 6, 2019
 
New England 6 6 14 7—33
Washington 7 0 0 0— 7
First Quarter

Was_S.Sims 65 run (Hopkins kick), 9:26.

NE_Edelman 6 pass from Brady (kick failed), 7:09.

Second Quarter

NE_FG Nugent 37, 10:35.

NE_FG Nugent 23, :30.

Third Quarter

NE_Bolden 29 pass from Brady (Nugent kick), 10:57.

NE_Michel 14 run (Nugent kick), 4:35.

Fourth Quarter

NE_Izzo 10 pass from Brady (Nugent kick), 9:14.

A_76,483.

___

NE Was
First downs 23 11
Total Net Yards 442 220
Rushes-yards 27-130 20-145
Passing 312 75
Punt Returns 3-49 1-9
Kickoff Returns 0-0 0-0
Interceptions Ret. 1-16 1-0
Comp-Att-Int 28-43-1 18-27-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 4-36 6-44
Punts 6-47.7 10-50.0
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 3-1
Penalties-Yards 7-55 6-72
Time of Possession 31:52 28:08

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_New England, Michel 16-91, White 6-26, Bolden 5-13. Washington, S.Sims 1-65, Smallwood 6-27, Thompson 4-21, Peterson 7-18, McCoy 2-14.

PASSING_New England, Brady 28-42-1-348, Stidham 0-1-0-0. Washington, McCoy 18-27-1-119.

RECEIVING_New England, Edelman 8-110, White 6-46, Gordon 5-59, Michel 3-32, Izzo 2-39, Bolden 1-29, LaCosse 1-22, Meyers 1-6, Johnson 1-5. Washington, Thompson 5-17, McLaurin 3-51, Quinn 3-15, Sprinkle 2-17, Richardson 2-14, S.Sims 2-1, K.Harmon 1-4.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

