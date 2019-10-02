Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pats place kicker Stephen Gostkowski on injured reserve

October 2, 2019 4:17 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Patriots have placed kicker Stephen Gostkowski on injured reserve.

The team announced the move Wednesday, but didn’t disclose the 35-year-old’s injury.

He is the fourth Patriots player to go on IR this season, joining receiver N’Keal Harry, left tackle Isaiah Wynn and fullback James Develin.

The franchise’s all-time leading scorer, Gostkowski has appeared in every game for New England since 2011. But he’s struggled thus far in 2019, missing four extra points. He hadn’t missed more than three extra points in any of his previous 13 NFL seasons.

Advertisement

He last missed game action in 2010 when he went on IR with a thigh injury and missed the final eight games that season.

        Insight by PROPRICER: Delve into the most up-to-date thinking about strategies for price determination in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|3 All Clearances Cleared Job Fair
10|3 2019 Privacy Program Symposium
10|3 GSA 5G Government Symposium
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

U.S. service members participate in Tiger Strike 2019

Today in History

1863: President Lincoln makes Thanksgiving a federal holiday