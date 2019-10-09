Listen Live Sports

Pelicans-Bulls, Box

October 9, 2019 10:33 pm
 
NEW ORLEANS (127)

Ingram 3-9 3-4 9, Williamson 12-13 5-8 29, Favors 3-4 3-3 9, Holiday 4-10 0-0 10, Ball 1-5 0-0 2, Williams 2-2 0-0 5, Melli 2-5 0-0 4, Okafor 5-5 3-3 13, Jackson 4-7 0-0 12, Redick 1-3 1-2 3, Alexander-Walker 4-12 2-4 13, Hart 4-7 0-0 11, Moore 3-6 0-0 7. Totals 48-88 17-24 127.

CHICAGO (125)

Porter Jr. 7-13 0-1 16, Markkanen 5-12 0-0 12, Felicio 0-2 1-2 1, Satoransky 5-6 0-1 11, LaVine 10-16 4-4 28, Gafford 2-4 4-4 8, Kornet 4-7 0-0 9, Young 5-12 0-0 11, Arcidiacono 1-2 2-2 4, White 6-15 0-1 13, Dunn 1-5 0-0 2, Mokoka 0-3 0-0 0, Valentine 3-7 2-2 10, Simon 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 49-104 13-17 125.

New Orleans 25 33 28 41—127
Chicago 26 45 36 18—125

3-Point Goals_New Orleans 14-33 (Jackson 4-4, Hart 3-5, Alexander-Walker 3-8, Holiday 2-6, Williams 1-1, Moore 1-2, Redick 0-1, Ingram 0-1, Melli 0-2, Ball 0-3), Chicago 14-37 (LaVine 4-7, Porter Jr. 2-5, Valentine 2-5, Markkanen 2-6, Satoransky 1-1, Kornet 1-2, Young 1-2, White 1-5, Mokoka 0-1, Arcidiacono 0-1, Dunn 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New Orleans 45 (Favors 9), Chicago 47 (Porter Jr. 7). Assists_New Orleans 40 (Ball 9), Chicago 38 (Porter Jr., Satoransky 8). Total Fouls_New Orleans 18, Chicago 20. A_18,670 (20,917).

