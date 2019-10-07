Pelicans-Hawks, Box

NEW ORLEANS (133)

Ingram 6-12 5-6 19, Williamson 6-13 4-7 16, Favors 1-1 0-0 2, Holiday 7-9 4-4 21, Ball 3-10 0-0 9, Cheatham 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 1-3 0-0 3, Melli 4-11 2-2 11, Hayes 1-2 0-0 2, Okafor 4-6 3-4 11, Jackson 2-6 4-4 9, Redick 2-7 2-2 7, Alexander-Walker 5-10 0-0 12, Moore 2-5 0-0 5, Hart 2-5 0-0 6. Totals 46-100 24-29 133.

ATLANTA (109)

Hunter 4-6 0-0 10, Collins 5-12 2-3 13, Jones 1-2 1-3 3, Young 4-10 0-0 9, Bembry 6-11 3-6 16, Reddish 4-7 0-0 11, Derrickson 0-1 0-0 0, Parker 4-9 1-1 10, Fernando 1-2 1-2 3, Len 4-6 4-5 14, McCall 0-4 1-2 1, Carter 2-5 0-0 5, Brown 4-8 2-2 11, Brooks 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 40-87 15-24 109.

New Orleans 29 46 35 23—133 Atlanta 34 27 26 22—109

3-Point Goals_New Orleans 17-45 (Holiday 3-5, Ball 3-8, Ingram 2-4, Hart 2-4, Alexander-Walker 2-5, Redick 1-2, Moore 1-2, Williams 1-3, Jackson 1-4, Melli 1-6, Williamson 0-2), Atlanta 14-41 (Reddish 3-4, Hunter 2-4, Len 2-4, Bembry 1-2, Collins 1-3, Brooks 1-3, Parker 1-4, Carter 1-4, Brown 1-4, Young 1-6, Derrickson 0-1, Jones 0-1, McCall 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New Orleans 54 (Melli 8), Atlanta 44 (Collins, Parker, Jones, Brown 5). Assists_New Orleans 25 (Ball 7), Atlanta 26 (Young 11). Total Fouls_New Orleans 22, Atlanta 29. A_15,441 (18,118).

