Pelicans-Knicks, Box

October 18, 2019 10:51 pm
 
NEW ORLEANS (117)

Holiday 5-12 2-2 13, Ingram 5-12 4-5 16, Okafor 4-8 5-10 13, Redick 5-7 1-1 14, Ball 3-7 1-2 9, Williams 0-2 0-0 0, Melli 2-7 1-2 7, Jackson 4-6 1-2 10, Moore 0-3 1-3 1, Alexander-Walker 7-11 0-0 17, Hart 6-9 2-6 17. Totals 41-84 18-33 117.

NEW YORK (116)

Barrett 9-12 0-0 19, Randle 7-19 2-3 20, Robinson 5-8 0-0 10, Smith Jr. 2-12 4-6 9, Ellington 3-6 2-4 11, Knox 4-9 0-0 9, Portis 5-7 1-3 12, Payton 3-6 0-0 6, Trier 5-12 6-8 17, Dotson 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 44-93 15-24 116.

New Orleans 34 28 26 29—117
New York 28 29 26 33—116

3-Point Goals_New Orleans 17-41 (Alexander-Walker 3-4, Redick 3-4, Hart 3-6, Ingram 2-4, Ball 2-6, Melli 2-7, Jackson 1-2, Holiday 1-4, Williams 0-1, Moore 0-3), New York 13-33 (Randle 4-8, Ellington 3-6, Barrett 1-1, Dotson 1-2, Knox 1-2, Portis 1-3, Smith Jr. 1-4, Trier 1-6, Payton 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New Orleans 45 (Okafor 9), New York 43 (Randle, Smith Jr. 9). Assists_New Orleans 21 (Moore, Holiday 4), New York 23 (Smith Jr. 6). Total Fouls_New Orleans 23, New York 23. Technicals_New Orleans coach Pelicans (Defensive three second), Redick, Randle. A_19,812 (19,812).

