Pelicans-Raptors, Box

NEW ORLEANS (122)

Holiday 6-15 0-2 13, Ingram 8-19 4-4 22, Favors 3-6 0-0 6, Ball 2-7 2-2 8, Redick 6-9 0-0 16, Williams 0-4 3-3 3, Melli 5-7 0-0 14, Okafor 3-3 2-3 8, Jackson 3-6 2-2 9, Hart 4-9 4-4 15, Moore 2-7 0-0 5, Alexander-Walker 1-10 0-0 3. Totals 43-102 17-20 122.

TORONTO (130)

Anunoby 5-12 0-1 11, Siakam 11-26 10-11 34, Gasol 2-9 1-1 6, VanVleet 12-18 5-6 34, Lowry 4-15 11-13 22, Powell 2-7 0-0 5, Ibaka 4-10 5-6 13, Davis 2-6 0-0 5. Totals 42-103 32-38 130.

New Orleans 30 31 25 31 5—122 Toronto 27 29 32 29 13—130

3-Point Goals_New Orleans 19-45 (Melli 4-5, Redick 4-6, Hart 3-5, Ball 2-3, Ingram 2-5, Jackson 1-3, Moore 1-3, Holiday 1-6, Alexander-Walker 1-7, Williams 0-2), Toronto 14-40 (VanVleet 5-7, Lowry 3-11, Siakam 2-5, Davis 1-3, Gasol 1-4, Anunoby 1-4, Powell 1-5, Ibaka 0-1). Fouled Out_Siakam. Rebounds_New Orleans 53 (Hart 10), Toronto 57 (Siakam 18). Assists_New Orleans 30 (Holiday 6), Toronto 23 (VanVleet 7). Total Fouls_New Orleans 34, Toronto 24. Technicals_Lowry, Gasol. A_20,787 (19,800).

