Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pelicans-Raptors, Box

October 22, 2019 11:01 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
NEW ORLEANS (122)

Holiday 6-15 0-2 13, Ingram 8-19 4-4 22, Favors 3-6 0-0 6, Ball 2-7 2-2 8, Redick 6-9 0-0 16, Williams 0-4 3-3 3, Melli 5-7 0-0 14, Okafor 3-3 2-3 8, Jackson 3-6 2-2 9, Hart 4-9 4-4 15, Moore 2-7 0-0 5, Alexander-Walker 1-10 0-0 3. Totals 43-102 17-20 122.

TORONTO (130)

Anunoby 5-12 0-1 11, Siakam 11-26 10-11 34, Gasol 2-9 1-1 6, VanVleet 12-18 5-6 34, Lowry 4-15 11-13 22, Powell 2-7 0-0 5, Ibaka 4-10 5-6 13, Davis 2-6 0-0 5. Totals 42-103 32-38 130.

New Orleans 30 31 25 31 5—122
Toronto 27 29 32 29 13—130

3-Point Goals_New Orleans 19-45 (Melli 4-5, Redick 4-6, Hart 3-5, Ball 2-3, Ingram 2-5, Jackson 1-3, Moore 1-3, Holiday 1-6, Alexander-Walker 1-7, Williams 0-2), Toronto 14-40 (VanVleet 5-7, Lowry 3-11, Siakam 2-5, Davis 1-3, Gasol 1-4, Anunoby 1-4, Powell 1-5, Ibaka 0-1). Fouled Out_Siakam. Rebounds_New Orleans 53 (Hart 10), Toronto 57 (Siakam 18). Assists_New Orleans 30 (Holiday 6), Toronto 23 (VanVleet 7). Total Fouls_New Orleans 34, Toronto 24. Technicals_Lowry, Gasol. A_20,787 (19,800).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|21 DC CyberWeek
10|21 70th Annual International Astronautical...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Blue Angels fly in formation with the B-29 Superfortress “Doc”

Today in History

1981: Professional air traffic controllers union is decertified