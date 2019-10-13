Pelicans-Spurs, Box

NEW ORLEANS (123)

Ingram 3-6 3-3 10, Williamson 8-11 6-8 22, Favors 0-3 0-0 0, Ball 3-9 4-6 12, Holiday 7-11 2-2 16, Williams 3-4 0-0 6, Melli 5-10 1-2 14, Bigby-Williams 1-1 1-2 3, Hayes 0-0 0-0 0, Okafor 1-1 2-2 4, Jackson 5-9 1-2 12, Gray 0-2 0-0 0, Adams 1-1 0-0 2, Alexander-Walker 4-15 3-3 13, Bess 0-0 0-0 0, Moore 3-7 0-0 9. Totals 44-90 23-30 123.

SAN ANTONIO (114)

DeRozan 4-6 8-10 16, Lyles 1-5 3-3 5, Poeltl 3-6 0-0 6, Murray 3-7 0-0 6, Forbes 7-13 1-1 18, Hommes 0-0 0-0 0, Carroll 4-8 2-2 13, Johnson 1-1 0-0 2, Metu 0-0 2-4 2, Samanic 0-0 0-0 0, Eubanks 2-5 0-0 4, Lawson 1-2 0-0 2, Mills 4-9 0-0 10, White 2-3 0-0 4, Belinelli 1-6 8-8 11, Walker IV 1-4 6-6 8, Weatherspoon 3-5 1-3 7. Totals 37-80 31-37 114.

New Orleans 16 40 35 32—123 San Antonio 27 39 16 32—114

3-Point Goals_New Orleans 12-36 (Moore 3-6, Melli 3-6, Ball 2-7, Alexander-Walker 2-8, Ingram 1-1, Jackson 1-3, Williamson 0-1, Williams 0-1, Holiday 0-3), San Antonio 9-24 (Carroll 3-4, Forbes 3-6, Mills 2-5, Belinelli 1-3, Walker IV 0-1, Weatherspoon 0-1, Murray 0-1, White 0-1, Lyles 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New Orleans 45 (Williamson 10), San Antonio 38 (Poeltl 7). Assists_New Orleans 27 (Alexander-Walker 8), San Antonio 24 (Mills 6). Total Fouls_New Orleans 30, San Antonio 25. Technicals_New Orleans coach Pelicans (Defensive three second). A_12,101 (18,581).

