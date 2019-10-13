Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pelicans-Spurs, Box

October 13, 2019 7:04 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
NEW ORLEANS (123)

Ingram 3-6 3-3 10, Williamson 8-11 6-8 22, Favors 0-3 0-0 0, Ball 3-9 4-6 12, Holiday 7-11 2-2 16, Williams 3-4 0-0 6, Melli 5-10 1-2 14, Bigby-Williams 1-1 1-2 3, Hayes 0-0 0-0 0, Okafor 1-1 2-2 4, Jackson 5-9 1-2 12, Gray 0-2 0-0 0, Adams 1-1 0-0 2, Alexander-Walker 4-15 3-3 13, Bess 0-0 0-0 0, Moore 3-7 0-0 9. Totals 44-90 23-30 123.

SAN ANTONIO (114)

DeRozan 4-6 8-10 16, Lyles 1-5 3-3 5, Poeltl 3-6 0-0 6, Murray 3-7 0-0 6, Forbes 7-13 1-1 18, Hommes 0-0 0-0 0, Carroll 4-8 2-2 13, Johnson 1-1 0-0 2, Metu 1-1 2-4 4, Samanic 0-0 0-0 0, Eubanks 2-5 0-0 4, Lawson 0-1 0-0 0, Mills 4-9 0-0 10, White 2-3 0-0 4, Belinelli 1-6 8-8 11, Walker IV 1-4 6-6 8, Weatherspoon 3-5 1-3 7. Totals 37-80 31-37 114.

New Orleans 16 40 35 32—123
San Antonio 27 39 16 32—114

3-Point Goals_New Orleans 12-36 (Moore 3-6, Melli 3-6, Ball 2-7, Alexander-Walker 2-8, Ingram 1-1, Jackson 1-3, Williamson 0-1, Williams 0-1, Holiday 0-3), San Antonio 9-24 (Carroll 3-4, Forbes 3-6, Mills 2-5, Belinelli 1-3, Walker IV 0-1, Weatherspoon 0-1, Murray 0-1, White 0-1, Lyles 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New Orleans 45 (Williamson 10), San Antonio 38 (Poeltl 7). Assists_New Orleans 26 (Alexander-Walker 7), San Antonio 24 (Mills 6). Total Fouls_New Orleans 30, San Antonio 25. Technicals_New Orleans coach Pelicans (Defensive three second). A_12,101 (18,581).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|13 AAPA 2019 Annual Convention & Expo
10|14 Cocktails & Conversation: Defending...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor reads to elementary school students

Today in History

1968: First manned Apollo mission launched