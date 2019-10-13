Penguins-Jets Sum

Pittsburgh 1 3 3—7 Winnipeg 1 1 0—2

First Period_1, Winnipeg, Perreault 2 (Kulikov, Roslovic), 1:47. 2, Pittsburgh, Aston-Reese 1 (Tanev, Blueger), 4:09.

Second Period_3, Pittsburgh, Guentzel 3 (Dumoulin, Pettersson), 7:50 (pp). 4, Pittsburgh, Lafferty 2 (Blandisi, Letang), 8:31. 5, Winnipeg, Scheifele 3 (Morrissey, Laine), 10:00 (pp). 6, Pittsburgh, Simon 1 (Pettersson, Crosby), 16:28.

Third Period_7, Pittsburgh, Lafferty 3 (Schultz, Aston-Reese), 9:13. 8, Pittsburgh, Guentzel 4 (Crosby, Letang), 11:40. 9, Pittsburgh, Aston-Reese 2, 14:46 (sh).

Shots on Goal_Pittsburgh 9-10-9_28. Winnipeg 9-10-10_29.

Power-play opportunities_Pittsburgh 1 of 2; Winnipeg 1 of 6.

Goalies_Pittsburgh, Jarry 1-0-0 (29 shots-27 saves). Winnipeg, Brossoit 1-2-0 (28-21).

A_15,325 (15,321). T_2:30.

Referees_Ghislain Hebert, Chris Schlenker. Linesmen_Brandon Gawryletz, Mark Shewchyk.

