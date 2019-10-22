Listen Live Sports

Penguins-Panthers Sums

October 22, 2019 10:19 pm
 
Pittsburgh 0 1 1—2
Florida 0 2 2—4

First Period_None. Penalties_None.

Second Period_1, Florida, Acciari 3 (Sceviour, Hunt), 10:54. 2, Pittsburgh, Blueger 2 (Simon, Guentzel), 11:57. 3, Florida, Malgin 3 (Huberdeau), 18:00. Penalties_Hornqvist, PIT, (tripping), 19:28.

Third Period_4, Florida, Huberdeau 4 (Barkov, Stralman), 13:42. 5, Pittsburgh, Hornqvist 5 (Guentzel, Crosby), 14:25. 6, Florida, Vatrano 2 (Barkov, Malgin), 18:57. Penalties_Stralman, FLA, (interference), 10:49.

Shots on Goal_Pittsburgh 8-6-11_25. Florida 5-10-7_22.

Power-play opportunities_Pittsburgh 0 of 1; Florida 0 of 1.

Goalies_Pittsburgh, Murray 5-3-0 (21 shots-18 saves). Florida, Bobrovsky 3-2-2 (25-23).

A_12,738 (19,250). T_2:14.

Referees_Dean Morton, Justin St Pierre. Linesmen_Brian Murphy, Pierre Racicot.

