The Associated Press
 
Penguins place Alex Galchenyuk on injured reserve

October 9, 2019 5:41 pm
 
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins placed forward Alex Galchenyuk on injured reserve after he aggravated an undisclosed injury that limited him during the preseason.

Galchenyuk joins center Evgeni Malkin and forward Bryan Rust and Nick Bjugstad on IR for the Penguins, who are off to a 1-2-0 start. Galchenyuk, acquired in an offseason trade with Arizona, has two assists in three games.

Pittsburgh forward Patric Hornqvist sat out practice on Wednesday. Hornqvist left a 4-1 loss to Winnipeg on Tuesday night after getting hit by a shot off the stick of teammate Kris Letang.

The Penguins recalled forward Adam Johnson from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League. Pittsburgh wraps up a season-opening four-game homestand on Thursday night against Anaheim.

