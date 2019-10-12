Penguins-Wild Sums

Pittsburgh 1 4 2—7 Minnesota 0 2 2—4

First Period_1, Pittsburgh, Hornqvist 3 (Schultz, Crosby), 14:54 (pp). Penalties_Hartman, MIN, (roughing), 6:55; Lafferty, PIT, (roughing), 6:55; Suter, MIN, (interference), 14:26.

Second Period_2, Pittsburgh, Crosby 3 (Letang, Murray), 3:26. 3, Minnesota, Zucker 2 (Spurgeon, Hunt), 3:54 (pp). 4, Pittsburgh, A.Johnson 1 (Aston-Reese, Lafferty), 11:11. 5, Pittsburgh, Letang 2 (Tanev, Dumoulin), 12:58. 6, Pittsburgh, Blandisi 1 (A.Johnson, Lafferty), 13:39. 7, Minnesota, Spurgeon 1 (Foligno, Rask), 16:46. Penalties_J.Johnson, PIT, (interference), 3:40; Greenway, MIN, (hooking), 8:21; Hornqvist, PIT, (roughing), 8:56; Dubnyk, MIN, served by Kunin, (roughing), 8:56; Hornqvist, PIT, served by A.Johnson, (roughing), 8:56.

Third Period_8, Pittsburgh, Guentzel 2 (Hornqvist), 10:48 (pp). 9, Minnesota, Hunt 2 (Fiala, Staal), 15:23. 10, Minnesota, Kunin 1 (Brodin, Spurgeon), 15:44. 11, Pittsburgh, Lafferty 1, 18:49. Penalties_Minnesota bench, served by Zucker (), 5:55; Hartman, MIN, (boarding), 10:16.

Shots on Goal_Pittsburgh 9-16-10_35. Minnesota 11-11-11_33.

Power-play opportunities_Pittsburgh 2 of 4; Minnesota 1 of 2.

Goalies_Pittsburgh, Murray 3-2-0 (33 shots-29 saves). Minnesota, Stalock 0-0-0 (11-10), Dubnyk 0-4-0 (23-18).

A_19,157 (18,064). T_2:44.

Referees_TJ Luxmore, Brad Meier. Linesmen_Brandon Gawryletz, Mark Shewchyk.

