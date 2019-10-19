Listen Live Sports

...

Perkins, defense lead Virginia in 48-14 rout of Duke

October 19, 2019 6:55 pm
 
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Bryce Perkins ran for three touchdowns and Wayne Taulapapa ran for two as Virginia beat Duke for the fifth year in a row, 48-14, on Saturday.

The Cavaliers (5-2, 3-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) forced five turnovers in the key Coastal Division matchup and turned them into 20 points. Joe Reed also returned a kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown, his second kickoff return touchdown this season and fifth of his career.

The Blue Devils (4-3, 2-2) came in averaging more than 40 points over their last five games but managed only a 36-yard scoring pass from Quentin Harris to Scott Bracey against Virginia’s front-line defense. Duke gained just 166 yards in the first three quarters before Chris Katrenick replaced Harris for the final 15 minutes. Katrenick hit Eli Pancol with a 23-yard touchdown pass with 2:41 remaining.

Perkins scored on two 1-yard runs and a 3-yard run and Taulapapa scored on runs of 3 and 9 yards. The Cavaliers had four scoring drives of 34 yards or fewer — one after they stopped Duke on a fourth-and-1 play — and led 27-0 before the Blue Devils finally scored.

THE TAKEAWAY

Duke: The Blue Devils’ fourth first down came midway through the third quarter when the snap to punter Austin Parker on fourth-and-3 from the Duke 32 bounced and Parker picked it up and ran 4 yards. Four plays later, on fourth-and-5, Parker was on again to punt and appeared to be trying a rugby-style kick but instead tucked the ball and ran for 12 yards to the Virginia 46. It was the first time the Blue Devils crossed midfield all game.

Virginia: The Cavaliers caught a break in the first half when Perkins dove over the pile for the end zone and fumbled. Duke players charged out of the pile in celebration, but a review determined that Perkins had broken the plane of the end zone before the ball came loose, giving the Cavaliers a 17-0 lead.

UP NEXT

The Blue Devils are on the road again, facing North Carolina on Saturday.

Virginia starts a two-game road trip at Louisville on Saturday.

More AP college football: http://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

