Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

PGA-CJ Cup Par Scores

October 18, 2019 1:15 pm
 
2 min read
Share       
Friday
At The Club at Nine Bridges
Jeju Island, South Korea
Purse: $9.75 million
Yardage: 7,241; Par: 72
Second Round
Justin Thomas 68-63—131 -13
Byeong Hun An 64-69—133 -11
Danny Lee 67-66—133 -11
Emiliano Grillo 69-66—135 -9
Jordan Spieth 70-65—135 -9
Cameron Smith 67-69—136 -8
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 69-67—136 -8
Ryan Moore 69-67—136 -8
Si Woo Kim 69-68—137 -7
Tyrrell Hatton 69-68—137 -7
Charles Howell III 67-70—137 -7
Kevin Streelman 69-69—138 -6
Jung-gon Hwang 67-71—138 -6
Viktor Hovland 69-69—138 -6
Joaquin Niemann 65-73—138 -6
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 69-69—138 -6
Wyndham Clark 71-67—138 -6
Charley Hoffman 67-72—139 -5
Jason Day 66-73—139 -5
Hideki Matsuyama 69-70—139 -5
Ryan Palmer 70-69—139 -5
Graeme McDowell 68-71—139 -5
Rory Sabbatini 71-69—140 -4
Andrew Putnam 70-70—140 -4
Soomin Lee 68-72—140 -4
Kevin Na 72-68—140 -4
Dylan Frittelli 70-70—140 -4
Sungjae Im 68-73—141 -3
Nate Lashley 72-69—141 -3
Marc Leishman 72-69—141 -3
Tommy Fleetwood 71-70—141 -3
Ian Poulter 69-72—141 -3
Rafa Cabrera Bello 68-74—142 -2
Chase Koepka 70-72—142 -2
Gary Woodland 71-71—142 -2
Kevin Tway 70-72—142 -2
Collin Morikawa 69-73—142 -2
Matt Jones 72-70—142 -2
Hyungjoon Lee 71-71—142 -2
Branden Grace 71-71—142 -2
Sanghyun Park 74-68—142 -2
Phil Mickelson 70-72—142 -2
Corey Conners 70-72—142 -2
Harold Varner III 71-71—142 -2
Pat Perez 73-69—142 -2
Lucas Glover 74-69—143 -1
Jhonattan Vegas 73-70—143 -1
C.T. Pan 74-69—143 -1
Sergio Garcia 73-70—143 -1
K.J. Choi 69-74—143 -1
Brooks Koepka 69-75—144 E
Sung Kang 72-72—144 E
Scott Piercy 72-72—144 E
Billy Horschel 71-74—145 +1
Adam Schenk 71-74—145 +1
Vaughn Taylor 74-71—145 +1
Adam Long 73-72—145 +1
Chez Reavie 68-77—145 +1
Joel Dahmen 74-71—145 +1
Luke List 70-75—145 +1
Keith Mitchell 74-72—146 +2
Troy Merritt 74-72—146 +2
Jeongwoo Ham 74-72—146 +2
Yi Keun Chang 73-73—146 +2
Danny Willett 76-71—147 +3
Abraham Ancer 73-74—147 +3
Wonjoon Lee 74-73—147 +3
J.B. Holmes 70-77—147 +3
Jazz Janewattananond 74-74—148 +4
Michael Kim 76-72—148 +4
Kyongjun Moon 76-72—148 +4
Brian Stuard 72-76—148 +4
Yongjun Bae 78-72—150 +6
Chesson Hadley 75-76—151 +7
Matthew Wolff 73-78—151 +7
Whee Kim 76-75—151 +7
Max Homa 69-82—151 +7
Tae Hee Lee 74-77—151 +7

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|17 AvengerCon IV
10|18 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Japanese kindergartners perform for crew of USS Pioneer

Today in History

1867: US takes possession of Alaska