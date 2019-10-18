PGA-CJ Cup Par Scores

Friday At The Club at Nine Bridges Jeju Island, South Korea Purse: $9.75 million Yardage: 7,241; Par: 72 Second Round Justin Thomas 68-63—131 -13 Byeong Hun An 64-69—133 -11 Danny Lee 67-66—133 -11 Emiliano Grillo 69-66—135 -9 Jordan Spieth 70-65—135 -9 Cameron Smith 67-69—136 -8 Kyoung-Hoon Lee 69-67—136 -8 Ryan Moore 69-67—136 -8 Si Woo Kim 69-68—137 -7 Tyrrell Hatton 69-68—137 -7 Charles Howell III 67-70—137 -7 Kevin Streelman 69-69—138 -6 Jung-gon Hwang 67-71—138 -6 Viktor Hovland 69-69—138 -6 Joaquin Niemann 65-73—138 -6 Kiradech Aphibarnrat 69-69—138 -6 Wyndham Clark 71-67—138 -6 Charley Hoffman 67-72—139 -5 Jason Day 66-73—139 -5 Hideki Matsuyama 69-70—139 -5 Ryan Palmer 70-69—139 -5 Graeme McDowell 68-71—139 -5 Rory Sabbatini 71-69—140 -4 Andrew Putnam 70-70—140 -4 Soomin Lee 68-72—140 -4 Kevin Na 72-68—140 -4 Dylan Frittelli 70-70—140 -4 Sungjae Im 68-73—141 -3 Nate Lashley 72-69—141 -3 Marc Leishman 72-69—141 -3 Tommy Fleetwood 71-70—141 -3 Ian Poulter 69-72—141 -3 Rafa Cabrera Bello 68-74—142 -2 Chase Koepka 70-72—142 -2 Gary Woodland 71-71—142 -2 Kevin Tway 70-72—142 -2 Collin Morikawa 69-73—142 -2 Matt Jones 72-70—142 -2 Hyungjoon Lee 71-71—142 -2 Branden Grace 71-71—142 -2 Sanghyun Park 74-68—142 -2 Phil Mickelson 70-72—142 -2 Corey Conners 70-72—142 -2 Harold Varner III 71-71—142 -2 Pat Perez 73-69—142 -2 Lucas Glover 74-69—143 -1 Jhonattan Vegas 73-70—143 -1 C.T. Pan 74-69—143 -1 Sergio Garcia 73-70—143 -1 K.J. Choi 69-74—143 -1 Brooks Koepka 69-75—144 E Sung Kang 72-72—144 E Scott Piercy 72-72—144 E Billy Horschel 71-74—145 +1 Adam Schenk 71-74—145 +1 Vaughn Taylor 74-71—145 +1 Adam Long 73-72—145 +1 Chez Reavie 68-77—145 +1 Joel Dahmen 74-71—145 +1 Luke List 70-75—145 +1 Keith Mitchell 74-72—146 +2 Troy Merritt 74-72—146 +2 Jeongwoo Ham 74-72—146 +2 Yi Keun Chang 73-73—146 +2 Danny Willett 76-71—147 +3 Abraham Ancer 73-74—147 +3 Wonjoon Lee 74-73—147 +3 J.B. Holmes 70-77—147 +3 Jazz Janewattananond 74-74—148 +4 Michael Kim 76-72—148 +4 Kyongjun Moon 76-72—148 +4 Brian Stuard 72-76—148 +4 Yongjun Bae 78-72—150 +6 Chesson Hadley 75-76—151 +7 Matthew Wolff 73-78—151 +7 Whee Kim 76-75—151 +7 Max Homa 69-82—151 +7 Tae Hee Lee 74-77—151 +7

