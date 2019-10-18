PGA-CJ Cup Par Scores

|Friday
|At The Club at Nine Bridges
|Jeju Island, South Korea
|Purse: $9.75 million
|Yardage: 7,241; Par: 72
|Second Round
|Justin Thomas
|68-63—131
|-13
|Byeong Hun An
|64-69—133
|-11
|Danny Lee
|67-66—133
|-11
|Emiliano Grillo
|69-66—135
|-9
|Jordan Spieth
|70-65—135
|-9
|Cameron Smith
|67-69—136
|-8
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|69-67—136
|-8
|Ryan Moore
|69-67—136
|-8
|Si Woo Kim
|69-68—137
|-7
|Tyrrell Hatton
|69-68—137
|-7
|Charles Howell III
|67-70—137
|-7
|Kevin Streelman
|69-69—138
|-6
|Jung-gon Hwang
|67-71—138
|-6
|Viktor Hovland
|69-69—138
|-6
|Joaquin Niemann
|65-73—138
|-6
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|69-69—138
|-6
|Wyndham Clark
|71-67—138
|-6
|Charley Hoffman
|67-72—139
|-5
|Jason Day
|66-73—139
|-5
|Hideki Matsuyama
|69-70—139
|-5
|Ryan Palmer
|70-69—139
|-5
|Graeme McDowell
|68-71—139
|-5
|Rory Sabbatini
|71-69—140
|-4
|Andrew Putnam
|70-70—140
|-4
|Soomin Lee
|68-72—140
|-4
|Kevin Na
|72-68—140
|-4
|Dylan Frittelli
|70-70—140
|-4
|Sungjae Im
|68-73—141
|-3
|Nate Lashley
|72-69—141
|-3
|Marc Leishman
|72-69—141
|-3
|Tommy Fleetwood
|71-70—141
|-3
|Ian Poulter
|69-72—141
|-3
|Rafa Cabrera Bello
|68-74—142
|-2
|Chase Koepka
|70-72—142
|-2
|Gary Woodland
|71-71—142
|-2
|Kevin Tway
|70-72—142
|-2
|Collin Morikawa
|69-73—142
|-2
|Matt Jones
|72-70—142
|-2
|Hyungjoon Lee
|71-71—142
|-2
|Branden Grace
|71-71—142
|-2
|Sanghyun Park
|74-68—142
|-2
|Phil Mickelson
|70-72—142
|-2
|Corey Conners
|70-72—142
|-2
|Harold Varner III
|71-71—142
|-2
|Pat Perez
|73-69—142
|-2
|Lucas Glover
|74-69—143
|-1
|Jhonattan Vegas
|73-70—143
|-1
|C.T. Pan
|74-69—143
|-1
|Sergio Garcia
|73-70—143
|-1
|K.J. Choi
|69-74—143
|-1
|Brooks Koepka
|69-75—144
|E
|Sung Kang
|72-72—144
|E
|Scott Piercy
|72-72—144
|E
|Billy Horschel
|71-74—145
|+1
|Adam Schenk
|71-74—145
|+1
|Vaughn Taylor
|74-71—145
|+1
|Adam Long
|73-72—145
|+1
|Chez Reavie
|68-77—145
|+1
|Joel Dahmen
|74-71—145
|+1
|Luke List
|70-75—145
|+1
|Keith Mitchell
|74-72—146
|+2
|Troy Merritt
|74-72—146
|+2
|Jeongwoo Ham
|74-72—146
|+2
|Yi Keun Chang
|73-73—146
|+2
|Danny Willett
|76-71—147
|+3
|Abraham Ancer
|73-74—147
|+3
|Wonjoon Lee
|74-73—147
|+3
|J.B. Holmes
|70-77—147
|+3
|Jazz Janewattananond
|74-74—148
|+4
|Michael Kim
|76-72—148
|+4
|Kyongjun Moon
|76-72—148
|+4
|Brian Stuard
|72-76—148
|+4
|Yongjun Bae
|78-72—150
|+6
|Chesson Hadley
|75-76—151
|+7
|Matthew Wolff
|73-78—151
|+7
|Whee Kim
|76-75—151
|+7
|Max Homa
|69-82—151
|+7
|Tae Hee Lee
|74-77—151
|+7
