PGA-CJ Cup Scores

|Friday
|At The Club at Nine Bridges
|Jeju Island, South Korea
|Purse: $9.75 million
|Yardage: 7,241; Par: 72
|Second Round
|Justin Thomas
|68-63—131
|Byeong Hun An
|64-69—133
|Danny Lee
|67-66—133
|Emiliano Grillo
|69-66—135
|Jordan Spieth
|70-65—135
|Cameron Smith
|67-69—136
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|69-67—136
|Ryan Moore
|69-67—136
|Si Woo Kim
|69-68—137
|Tyrrell Hatton
|69-68—137
|Charles Howell III
|67-70—137
|Kevin Streelman
|69-69—138
|Jung-gon Hwang
|67-71—138
|Viktor Hovland
|69-69—138
|Joaquin Niemann
|65-73—138
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|69-69—138
|Wyndham Clark
|71-67—138
|Charley Hoffman
|67-72—139
|Jason Day
|66-73—139
|Hideki Matsuyama
|69-70—139
|Ryan Palmer
|70-69—139
|Graeme McDowell
|68-71—139
|Rory Sabbatini
|71-69—140
|Andrew Putnam
|70-70—140
|Soomin Lee
|68-72—140
|Kevin Na
|72-68—140
|Dylan Frittelli
|70-70—140
|Sungjae Im
|68-73—141
|Nate Lashley
|72-69—141
|Marc Leishman
|72-69—141
|Tommy Fleetwood
|71-70—141
|Ian Poulter
|69-72—141
|Rafa Cabrera Bello
|68-74—142
|Chase Koepka
|70-72—142
|Gary Woodland
|71-71—142
|Kevin Tway
|70-72—142
|Collin Morikawa
|69-73—142
|Matt Jones
|72-70—142
|Hyungjoon Lee
|71-71—142
|Branden Grace
|71-71—142
|Sanghyun Park
|74-68—142
|Phil Mickelson
|70-72—142
|Corey Conners
|70-72—142
|Harold Varner III
|71-71—142
|Pat Perez
|73-69—142
|Lucas Glover
|74-69—143
|Jhonattan Vegas
|73-70—143
|C.T. Pan
|74-69—143
|Sergio Garcia
|73-70—143
|K.J. Choi
|69-74—143
|Brooks Koepka
|69-75—144
|Sung Kang
|72-72—144
|Scott Piercy
|72-72—144
|Billy Horschel
|71-74—145
|Adam Schenk
|71-74—145
|Vaughn Taylor
|74-71—145
|Adam Long
|73-72—145
|Chez Reavie
|68-77—145
|Joel Dahmen
|74-71—145
|Luke List
|70-75—145
|Keith Mitchell
|74-72—146
|Troy Merritt
|74-72—146
|Jeongwoo Ham
|74-72—146
|Yi Keun Chang
|73-73—146
|Danny Willett
|76-71—147
|Abraham Ancer
|73-74—147
|Wonjoon Lee
|74-73—147
|J.B. Holmes
|70-77—147
|Jazz Janewattananond
|74-74—148
|Michael Kim
|76-72—148
|Kyongjun Moon
|76-72—148
|Brian Stuard
|72-76—148
|Yongjun Bae
|78-72—150
|Chesson Hadley
|75-76—151
|Matthew Wolff
|73-78—151
|Whee Kim
|76-75—151
|Max Homa
|69-82—151
|Tae Hee Lee
|74-77—151
