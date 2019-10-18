PGA-CJ Cup Scores

Friday At The Club at Nine Bridges Jeju Island, South Korea Purse: $9.75 million Yardage: 7,241; Par: 72 Second Round Justin Thomas 68-63—131 Byeong Hun An 64-69—133 Danny Lee 67-66—133 Emiliano Grillo 69-66—135 Jordan Spieth 70-65—135 Cameron Smith 67-69—136 Kyoung-Hoon Lee 69-67—136 Ryan Moore 69-67—136 Si Woo Kim 69-68—137 Tyrrell Hatton 69-68—137 Charles Howell III 67-70—137 Kevin Streelman 69-69—138 Jung-gon Hwang 67-71—138 Viktor Hovland 69-69—138 Joaquin Niemann 65-73—138 Kiradech Aphibarnrat 69-69—138 Wyndham Clark 71-67—138 Charley Hoffman 67-72—139 Jason Day 66-73—139 Hideki Matsuyama 69-70—139 Ryan Palmer 70-69—139 Graeme McDowell 68-71—139 Rory Sabbatini 71-69—140 Andrew Putnam 70-70—140 Soomin Lee 68-72—140 Kevin Na 72-68—140 Dylan Frittelli 70-70—140 Sungjae Im 68-73—141 Nate Lashley 72-69—141 Marc Leishman 72-69—141 Tommy Fleetwood 71-70—141 Ian Poulter 69-72—141 Rafa Cabrera Bello 68-74—142 Chase Koepka 70-72—142 Gary Woodland 71-71—142 Kevin Tway 70-72—142 Collin Morikawa 69-73—142 Matt Jones 72-70—142 Hyungjoon Lee 71-71—142 Branden Grace 71-71—142 Sanghyun Park 74-68—142 Phil Mickelson 70-72—142 Corey Conners 70-72—142 Harold Varner III 71-71—142 Pat Perez 73-69—142 Lucas Glover 74-69—143 Jhonattan Vegas 73-70—143 C.T. Pan 74-69—143 Sergio Garcia 73-70—143 K.J. Choi 69-74—143 Brooks Koepka 69-75—144 Sung Kang 72-72—144 Scott Piercy 72-72—144 Billy Horschel 71-74—145 Adam Schenk 71-74—145 Vaughn Taylor 74-71—145 Adam Long 73-72—145 Chez Reavie 68-77—145 Joel Dahmen 74-71—145 Luke List 70-75—145 Keith Mitchell 74-72—146 Troy Merritt 74-72—146 Jeongwoo Ham 74-72—146 Yi Keun Chang 73-73—146 Danny Willett 76-71—147 Abraham Ancer 73-74—147 Wonjoon Lee 74-73—147 J.B. Holmes 70-77—147 Jazz Janewattananond 74-74—148 Michael Kim 76-72—148 Kyongjun Moon 76-72—148 Brian Stuard 72-76—148 Yongjun Bae 78-72—150 Chesson Hadley 75-76—151 Matthew Wolff 73-78—151 Whee Kim 76-75—151 Max Homa 69-82—151 Tae Hee Lee 74-77—151

