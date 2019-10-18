Listen Live Sports

PGA-CJ Cup Scores

October 18, 2019 1:15 pm
 
Friday
At The Club at Nine Bridges
Jeju Island, South Korea
Purse: $9.75 million
Yardage: 7,241; Par: 72
Second Round
Justin Thomas 68-63—131
Byeong Hun An 64-69—133
Danny Lee 67-66—133
Emiliano Grillo 69-66—135
Jordan Spieth 70-65—135
Cameron Smith 67-69—136
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 69-67—136
Ryan Moore 69-67—136
Si Woo Kim 69-68—137
Tyrrell Hatton 69-68—137
Charles Howell III 67-70—137
Kevin Streelman 69-69—138
Jung-gon Hwang 67-71—138
Viktor Hovland 69-69—138
Joaquin Niemann 65-73—138
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 69-69—138
Wyndham Clark 71-67—138
Charley Hoffman 67-72—139
Jason Day 66-73—139
Hideki Matsuyama 69-70—139
Ryan Palmer 70-69—139
Graeme McDowell 68-71—139
Rory Sabbatini 71-69—140
Andrew Putnam 70-70—140
Soomin Lee 68-72—140
Kevin Na 72-68—140
Dylan Frittelli 70-70—140
Sungjae Im 68-73—141
Nate Lashley 72-69—141
Marc Leishman 72-69—141
Tommy Fleetwood 71-70—141
Ian Poulter 69-72—141
Rafa Cabrera Bello 68-74—142
Chase Koepka 70-72—142
Gary Woodland 71-71—142
Kevin Tway 70-72—142
Collin Morikawa 69-73—142
Matt Jones 72-70—142
Hyungjoon Lee 71-71—142
Branden Grace 71-71—142
Sanghyun Park 74-68—142
Phil Mickelson 70-72—142
Corey Conners 70-72—142
Harold Varner III 71-71—142
Pat Perez 73-69—142
Lucas Glover 74-69—143
Jhonattan Vegas 73-70—143
C.T. Pan 74-69—143
Sergio Garcia 73-70—143
K.J. Choi 69-74—143
Brooks Koepka 69-75—144
Sung Kang 72-72—144
Scott Piercy 72-72—144
Billy Horschel 71-74—145
Adam Schenk 71-74—145
Vaughn Taylor 74-71—145
Adam Long 73-72—145
Chez Reavie 68-77—145
Joel Dahmen 74-71—145
Luke List 70-75—145
Keith Mitchell 74-72—146
Troy Merritt 74-72—146
Jeongwoo Ham 74-72—146
Yi Keun Chang 73-73—146
Danny Willett 76-71—147
Abraham Ancer 73-74—147
Wonjoon Lee 74-73—147
J.B. Holmes 70-77—147
Jazz Janewattananond 74-74—148
Michael Kim 76-72—148
Kyongjun Moon 76-72—148
Brian Stuard 72-76—148
Yongjun Bae 78-72—150
Chesson Hadley 75-76—151
Matthew Wolff 73-78—151
Whee Kim 76-75—151
Max Homa 69-82—151
Tae Hee Lee 74-77—151

