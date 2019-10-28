Listen Live Sports

PGA Tour Career Wins

October 28, 2019 2:03 pm
 
Through Oct. 28, 2019
(x-active)

1. Sam Snead, 82

2. x-Tiger Woods, 82

3. Jack Nicklaus, 73

4. Ben Hogan, 64

5. Arnold Palmer, 62

6. Byron Nelson, 52

7. Billy Casper, 51

8. Walter Hagen, 45

9. x-Phil Mickelson, 44

10. Cary Middlecoff, 40

