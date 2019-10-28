PGA Tour Career Wins

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
1. Sam Snead, 82
2. x-Tiger Woods, 82
3. Jack Nicklaus, 73
4. Ben Hogan, 64
5. Arnold Palmer, 62
6. Byron Nelson, 52
7. Billy Casper, 51
8. Walter Hagen, 45
9. x-Phil Mickelson, 44
10. Cary Middlecoff, 40
