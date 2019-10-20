Listen Live Sports

Philadelphia 4, New York 3

October 20, 2019 6:16 pm
 
New York 3 0 0 3
Philadelphia 1 2 1 4

First half_1, New York, Sims, 1 (Kaku), 6th minute; 2, New York, Parker, 1 (Royer), 24th; 3, Philadelphia, Bedoya, 5 (Medunjanin), 30th; 4, New York, Barlow, 4, 45th+5; 7, Philadelphia, Fabian, 8 (Picault), 105th+2.

Second half_5, Philadelphia, Elliott, 3, 52nd; 6, Philadelphia, Picault, 5 (Santos), 78th.

Extra time_None.

Goalies_New York, Luis Robles, Ryan Meara; Philadelphia, Andre Blake, Joe Bendik.

Yellow Cards_Monteiro, Philadelphia, 36th; Bedoya, Philadelphia, 58th; Parker, New York, 107th; Ilsinho, Philadelphia, 108th; Casseres Jr, New York, 114th.

Referee_Christopher Penso. Assistant Referees_Jeremy Hanson, Eric Boria, Robert Sibiga. 4th Official_Joseph Dickerson.

A_18,530.

___

Lineups

New York_Luis Robles; Rece Buckmaster, Kemar Lawrence, Aaron Long, Tim Parker; Cristian Casseres Jr, Kaku (Sean Davis, 70th), Daniel Royer (Brian White, 97th), Marc Rzatkowski, Josh Sims (Alex Muyl, 29th); Tom Barlow (Bradley Wright-Phillips, 83rd).

Philadelphia_Andre Blake; Jack Elliott, Raymon Gaddis, Mark McKenzie, Kai Wagner; Brendan Aaronson (Fafa Picault, 72nd), Alejandro Bedoya (Warren Creavalle, 112th), Haris Medunjanin, Jamiro Monteiro; Sergio Santos (Marco Fabian, 103rd), Andrew Wooten (Ilsinho, 63rd).

