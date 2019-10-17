Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pistons exercise 2020-21 option on Kennard

October 17, 2019 8:48 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Pistons have exercised their team option for the 2020-21 season on Luke Kennard.

The Pistons also announced Thursday that they signed guard Craig Sword and waived Todd Withers.

The 6-foot-6 Kennard averaged 9.7 points last season and shot 39% from 3-point range. He was a first-round pick by Detroit in 2017.

Sword spent the last two seasons with the Erie Bayhawks of the G League.

Advertisement

___

        Copy: Insight by Akamai: Get the latest information on defense networks and cloud strategy with the exclusive Federal News Network DoD Strategic IT Survey.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|15 Privacy + Security Forum
10|15 Open Source Digital Forensics...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Association of the United States Army holds annual D.C. meet

Today in History

1974: President Ford explains his pardon of Nixon to Congress