Pistons-Hornets, Box

DETROIT (116)

Snell 3-8 0-0 9, Morris 7-10 1-2 17, Drummond 8-14 1-4 17, Frazier 5-8 3-3 15, Brown 3-8 0-0 6, Doumbouya 0-1 0-0 0, Mykhailiuk 2-8 0-0 5, Maker 1-1 4-6 6, Wood 4-7 3-3 12, Galloway 5-15 3-3 18, Bone 0-0 3-4 3, Johnson 4-7 0-0 8, Withers 0-0 0-0 0, Hall 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 42-87 18-25 116.

CHARLOTTE (110)

Bridges 3-9 2-2 9, Washington 4-7 2-2 12, Zeller 5-7 1-2 12, Graham 6-8 0-2 13, Bacon 3-10 1-2 7, Franks 1-2 0-0 3, McDaniels 1-3 0-0 2, Hernangomez 3-5 2-2 8, Ca.Martin 4-9 4-4 12, Simmons 4-7 3-3 12, Monk 6-10 4-4 18, Hill 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 41-80 19-23 110.

Detroit 25 36 28 27—116 Charlotte 28 30 30 22—110

3-Point Goals_Detroit 14-41 (Galloway 5-13, Snell 3-8, Morris 2-3, Frazier 2-3, Wood 1-1, Mykhailiuk 1-6, Doumbouya 0-1, Johnson 0-2, Brown 0-4), Charlotte 9-31 (Monk 2-5, Washington 2-5, Franks 1-1, Zeller 1-2, Simmons 1-2, Graham 1-3, Bridges 1-4, Hill 0-2, Ca.Martin 0-3, Bacon 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Detroit 46 (Drummond 15), Charlotte 37 (Zeller 9). Assists_Detroit 25 (Frazier 12), Charlotte 24 (Monk 7). Total Fouls_Detroit 23, Charlotte 23. A_7,746 (19,077).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.