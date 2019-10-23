Pistons-Pacers, Box

DETROIT (119)

Snell 4-7 0-0 10, Morris 3-11 1-2 8, Drummond 12-18 8-10 32, Jackson 2-3 0-0 5, Brown 3-6 1-2 7, Wood 0-0 0-0 0, Maker 1-4 2-2 4, Frazier 0-1 0-0 0, Galloway 2-4 0-0 5, Rose 6-11 6-7 18, Kennard 8-13 8-10 30. Totals 41-78 26-33 119.

INDIANA (110)

Warren 5-12 0-2 10, Sabonis 11-15 5-5 27, Turner 9-15 3-3 25, Brogdon 5-13 10-11 22, Lamb 4-11 2-3 10, McDermott 2-4 0-0 6, Leaf 0-1 0-0 0, McConnell 2-4 0-0 4, A.Holiday 0-6 0-0 0, Sumner 3-6 0-0 6, J.Holiday 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 41-89 20-24 110.

Detroit 27 27 29 36—119 Indiana 24 31 31 24—110

3-Point Goals_Detroit 11-24 (Kennard 6-9, Snell 2-4, Galloway 1-1, Jackson 1-2, Morris 1-4, Drummond 0-1, Maker 0-3), Indiana 8-21 (Turner 4-7, McDermott 2-3, Brogdon 2-4, J.Holiday 0-1, Sabonis 0-1, A.Holiday 0-1, Warren 0-2, Lamb 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Detroit 45 (Drummond 23), Indiana 36 (Sabonis 13). Assists_Detroit 26 (Rose 9), Indiana 26 (Brogdon 11). Total Fouls_Detroit 21, Indiana 28. Technicals_Drummond. A_17,923 (20,000).

