Pistons-Raptors, Box

October 30, 2019 9:54 pm
 
DETROIT (113)

Snell 2-7 0-0 6, Morris 7-13 0-0 16, Drummond 10-17 1-2 21, Frazier 3-8 0-0 7, Kennard 1-6 0-0 3, Mykhailiuk 3-4 0-0 9, Maker 3-7 1-2 8, Wood 2-4 4-7 9, Rose 7-12 2-2 16, Galloway 3-7 8-8 17, Brown 0-3 1-2 1. Totals 41-88 17-23 113.

TORONTO (125)

Anunoby 6-10 0-0 13, Siakam 13-21 1-1 30, Gasol 2-3 1-1 6, VanVleet 5-9 2-2 13, Lowry 7-13 4-5 20, Powell 7-10 2-3 19, Boucher 0-2 0-0 0, Ibaka 9-15 0-0 19, McCaw 2-3 0-0 5, Davis 0-0 0-0 0, M.Thomas 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 51-86 10-12 125.

Detroit 28 30 27 28—113
Toronto 37 27 37 24—125

3-Point Goals_Detroit 14-30 (Mykhailiuk 3-4, Galloway 3-5, Snell 2-4, Morris 2-5, Maker 1-1, Wood 1-2, Frazier 1-3, Kennard 1-4, Rose 0-2), Toronto 13-27 (Powell 3-5, Siakam 3-6, Lowry 2-6, Gasol 1-1, McCaw 1-2, Ibaka 1-2, Anunoby 1-2, VanVleet 1-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Detroit 42 (Drummond 22), Toronto 34 (Anunoby 8). Assists_Detroit 30 (Rose 10), Toronto 30 (VanVleet 11). Total Fouls_Detroit 15, Toronto 22. Technicals_Brown, Lowry. A_19,800 (19,800).

