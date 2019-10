Playoff Grand Slams

By The Associated Press

Players who have hit grand slams in AL and NL playoff history:

American League

Didi Gregorius, New York vs. Minnesota, Game 2, LDS, 2019.

Jackie Bradley Jr., Boston at Houston, Game 3 LCS, 2018.

Francisco Lindor, Cleveland vs. New York, Game 2 LDS, 2017.

Advertisement

Shane Victorino, Boston vs. Detroit, Game 6 LCS, 2013.

David Ortiz, Boston vs. Detroit, Game 2 LCS, 2013.

Nelson Cruz, Texas vs. Detroit, Game 2 LCS, 2011.

Robinson Cano, New York vs. Detroit, Game 1 LDS, 2011.

J.D. Drew, Boston vs. Cleveland, Game 6 LCS, 2007.

Johnny Damon, Boston at New York, Game 7 LCS, 2004.

Vladimir Guerrero, Anaheim at Boston, Game 3 LDS, 2004.

Ricky Ledee, New York at Boston, Game 4 LCS, 1999.

Troy O’Leary, Boston at Cleveland, Game 5 LDS, 1999.

Jim Thome, Cleveland vs. Boston, Game 2 LDS, 1999.

Jim Thome, Cleveland at New York, Game 6 LCS, 1998.

Paul O’Neill, New York at Cleveland, Game 3 LDS, 1997.

Albert Belle, Cleveland vs. Baltimore, Game 3 LDS, 1996.

Bobby Bonilla, Baltimore vs. Cleveland, Game 1 LDS, 1996.

Edgar Martinez, Seattle vs. New York, Game 4 LDS, 1995.

Don Baylor, California at Milwaukee, Game 4 LCS, 1982.

Mike Cuellar, Baltimore at Minnesota, Game 1 LCS, 1970.

National League

Ronald Acuna Jr., Atlanta vs. Los Angeles, Game 3, LDS, 2018.

Enrique Hernandez, Los Angeles at Chicago, Game 5, LCS, 2017.

Michael A. Taylor, Washington at Chicago, Game 4, LDS, 2017.

Miguel Montero, Chicago vs. Los Angeles, Game 1 LCS, 2016.

Brandon Crawford, San Francisco at Pittsburgh, WC, 2014.

Buster Posey, San Francisco at Cincinnati, Game 5 LDS, 2012.

Ryan Roberts, Arizona vs. Milwaukee, Game 4 LDS, 2011.

Paul Goldschmidt, Arizona vs. Milwaukee, Game 3 LDS, 2011.

Shane Victorino, Philadelphia vs. Milwaukee, Game 2 LDS, 2008.

James Loney, Los Angeles at Chicago, Game 1 LDS, 2008.

Lance Berkman, Houston vs. Atlanta, Game 4 LDS, 2005.

Adam LaRoche, Atlanta at Houston, Game 4 LDS, 2005.

Reggie Sanders, St. Louis vs. San Diego, Game 1 LDS, 2005.

Aramis Ramirez, Chicago at Florida, Game 4 LCS, 2003.

Edgardo Alfonzo, New York at Arizona, Game 1 LDS, 1999.

Andres Galarraga, Atlanta at San Diego, Game 4 LCS, 1998.

Eddie Perez, Atlanta at Chicago, Game 3 LDS, 1998.

Ryan Klesko, Atlanta vs. Chicago, Game 1 LDS, 1998.

Devon White, Florida at San Francisco, Game 3 LDS, 1997.

Gary Gaetti, St. Louis vs. Atlanta, Game 2 LCS, 1996.

Mark Lewis, Cincinnati vs. Los Angeles, Game 3 LDS, 1995.

Ron Gant, Atlanta vs. Pittsburgh, Game 2 LCS, 1992.

Will Clark, San Francisco at Chicago, Game 1 LCS, 1989.

Dusty Baker, Los Angeles vs. Philadelphia, Game 2 LCS, 1977.

Ron Cey, Los Angeles vs. Philadelphia, Game 1 LCS, 1977.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.