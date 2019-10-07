Listen Live Sports

Playoffs Extra-Inning Games

October 7, 2019 7:16 pm
 
American League
League Championship Series

Oct. 10, 2014 — Kansas City 8, Baltimore 6, 10 innings

Oct. 13, 2012 — Detroit 6, New York 4, 12 innings

Oct. 12, 2011 — Texas 7, Detroit 3, 11 innings

Oct. 10, 2011 — Texas 7, Detroit 3, 11 innings

Oct. 19, 2009 — Los Angeles 5, New York 4, 11 innings

Oct. 17, 2009 — New York 4, Los Angeles 3, 13 innings

Oct. 11, 2008 — Tampa Bay 9, Boston 8, 11 innings

Oct. 13, 2007 — Cleveland 13, Boston 6, 11 innings

Oct. 18, 2004 — Boston 5, New York 4, 14 innings

Oct. 17, 2004 — Boston 6, New York 4, 12 innings

Oct. 16, 2003 — New York 6, Boston 5, 11 innings

Oct. 13, 1999 — New York 4, Boston 3, 10 innings

Oct. 7, 1998 — Cleveland 4, New York 1, 12 innings

Oct. 15, 1997 — Cleveland 1, Baltimore 0, 11 innings

Oct. 11, 1997 — Cleveland 2, Baltimore 1, 12 innings

Oct. 9, 1996 — New York 5, Baltimore 4, 11 innings

Oct. 11, 1992 — Toronto 7, Oakland 6, 11 innings

Oct. 11, 1991 — Minnesota 3, Toronto 2, 10 innings

Oct. 12, 1986 — Boston 7, California 6, 11 innings

Oct. 11, 1986 — California 4, Boston 3, 11 innings

Oct. 9, 1985 — Toronto 6, Kansas City 5, 10 innings

Oct. 3, 1984 — Detroit 5, Kansas City 3, 11 innings

Oct. 8, 1983 — Baltimore 3, Chicago 0, 10 innings

Oct. 3, 1979 — Baltimore 6, California 3, 10 innings

Oct. 9, 1973 — Oakland 2, Baltimore 1, 11 innings

Oct. 11, 1972 — Detroit 4, Oakland 3, 10 innings

Oct. 7, 1972 — Oakland 3, Detroit 2, 11 innings

Oct. 5, 1969 — Baltimore 1, Minnesota 0, 11 innings

Oct. 4, 1969 — Baltimore 4, Minnesota 3, 12 innings

League Division Series

Oct. 6, 2017 — Cleveland 9, New York 8, 13 innings

Oct. 9, 2016 — Toronto 7, Texas 6, 10 innings

Oct. 9, 2015 — Texas 6, Toronto 4, 14 innings

Oct. 3, 2014 — Kansas City 4, Los Angeles 1, 11 innings

Oct. 2, 2014 — Kansas City 3, Los Angeles 2, 11 innings

Oct. 11, 2012 —Baltimore 2, New York 1, 13 innings

Oct. 10, 2012 — New York 3, Baltimore 2, 12 innings

Oct. 9, 2009 — New York 4, Minnesota 3, 11 innings

Oct. 5, 2008 — Los Angeles 5, Boston 4, 12 innings

Oct. 5, 2007 — Cleveland 2, New York 1, 11 innings

Oct. 9, 2004 — New York 6, Minnesota 5, 11 innings

Oct. 8, 2004 — Boston 8, Anaheim 6, 10 innings

Oct. 6, 2004 — New York 7, Minnesota 6, 12 innings

Oct. 4, 2003 — Boston 3, Oakland 1, 11 innings

Oct. 1, 2003 — Oakland 5, Boston 4, 12 innings

Oct. 3, 2000 — Seattle 7, Chicago 4, 10 innings

Oct. 5, 1996 — Baltimore 4, Cleveland 3, 12 innings

Oct. 2, 1996 — New York 5, Texas 4, 12 innings

Oct. 8, 1995 — Seattle 6, New York 5, 11 innings

Oct. 4, 1995 — New York 7, Seattle 5, 15 innings

Oct. 3, 1995 — Cleveland 5, Boston 4, 13 innings

Wild Card

Oct. 4, 2106 — Toronto 5, Baltimore 2, 11 innings

Sept. 30, 2014 — Kansas City 9, Oakland 8, 12 innings

National League
League Championship Series

Oct. 16, 2018 — Los Angeles 2, Milwaukee 1, 13 innings

Oct. 14, 2014 — San Francisco 5, St. Louis 4, 10 innings

Oct. 11, 2013 — St. Louis 3, Los Angeles 2, 13 innings

Oct. 12, 2007 — Colorado 3, Arizona 2, 11 innings

Oct. 20, 2004 — St. Louis 6, Houston 4, 12 innings

Oct. 10, 2003 — Chicago 5, Florida 4, 11 innings

Oct. 7, 2003 — Florida 9, Chicago 8, 11 innings

Oct. 19, 1999 — Atlanta 10, New York 9, 11 innings

Oct. 17, 1999 — New York 4, Atlanta 3, 15 innings

Oct. 7, 1998 — San Diego 3, Atlanta 2, 10 innings

Oct. 6, 1993 — Philadelphia 4, Atlanta 3, 10 innings

Oct. 13, 1991 — Pittsburgh 3, Atlanta 2, 10 innings

Oct. 9, 1988 — Los Angeles 5, New York 4, 12 innings

Oct. 15, 1986 — New York 7, Houston 6, 16 innings

Oct. 14, 1986 — New York 2, Houston 1, 12 innings

Oct. 12, 1980 — Philadelphia 8, Houston 7, 10 innings

Oct. 11, 1980 — Philadelphia 5, Houston 3, 10 innings

Oct. 10, 1980 — Houston 1, Philadelphia 0, 11 innings

Oct. 8, 1980 — Houston 7, Philadelphia 4, 10 innings

Oct. 3, 1979 — Pittsburgh 3, Cincinnati 2, 10 innings

Oct. 2, 1979 — Pittsburgh 5, Cincinnati 2, 11 innings

Oct. 7, 1978 — Los Angeles 4, Philadelphia 3, 10 innings

Oct. 7, 1975 — Cincinnati 5, Pittsburgh 3, 10 innings

Oct. 9, 1973 — Cincinnati 2, New York 1, 12 innings

Oct. 3, 1970 — Cincinnati 3, Pittsburgh 0, 10 innings

League Division Series

Oct. 7, 2019 — St. Louis 5, Atlanta 4, 10 innings

Oct. 4, 2018 — Milwaukee 3, Colorado 2, 10 innings

Oct. 10, 2016 — San Francisco 6, Chicago 5, 13 innings

Oct. 4, 2014 — San Francisco 2, Washington 1, 18 innings

Oct. 9, 2012 — San Francisco 2, Cincinnati 1, 10 innings

Oct. 7, 2011 — Milwaukee 3, Arizona 2, 10 innings

Oct. 8, 2010 — Atlanta 5, San Francisco 4, 11 innings

Oct. 9, 2005 — Houston 7, Atlanta 6, 18 innings

Oct. 7, 2004 — Atlanta 4, Houston 2, 11 innings

Oct. 3, 2003 — Florida 4, San Francisco 3, 11 innings

Oct. 7, 2000 — New York 3, San Francisco 2, 13 innings

Oct. 5, 2000 — New York 5, San Francisco 4, 10 innings

Oct. 9, 1999 — New York 4, Arizona 3, 10 innings

Oct. 8, 1999 — Atlanta 5, Houston 3, 12 innings

Oct. 2, 1996 — Atlanta 2, Los Angeles 1, 10 innings

Wild Card

Oct. 2, 2018 — Colorado 2, Chicago 1, 13 innings

