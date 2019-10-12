Listen Live Sports

Plitt rallies Ball State to beat Eastern Michigan 29-23

October 12, 2019 6:53 pm
 
YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Drew Plitt threw two touchdown passes, ran for two more scores and rallied Ball State in the second half to beat Eastern Michigan 29-23 on Saturday afternoon.

The Cardinals (3-3, 2-0 Mid-American Conference) trailed by three at halftime and fell behind 23-14 late in the third quarter. Plitt rallied his team, rolling right to unleash a 46-yard scoring strike to Justin Hall to close to 23-21. He then made good following an EMU interception with an 11-play, 61-yard drive capped by a 1-yard keeper for another Ball State touchdown. His 2-point conversion pass to Riley Miller gave the Cardinals a 29-23 edge with 11:36 to play.

EMU was threatening to score again with eight seconds left when Jordan Williams sacked Mike Glass III nine yards out, forcing a fumble which was recovered by Ball State’s Amechi Uzodinma II to preserve the Cardinals’ win.

Glass threw for 283 yards and a touchdown and ran for two more scores for the Eagles (3-3, 0-2). He was intercepted three times.

