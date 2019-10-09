Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Police: High school coach stole money from player’s wallet

October 9, 2019 12:18 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CLOVIS, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico football coach is facing charges after authorities say he was spotted on video taking money from a player’s wallet.

State Police arrested John D. Roanhaus on Saturday following a review of the footage showing the 42-year-old coach entering the school’s locker room and grabbing the money. Police say $40 was taken from the wallet.

Gallup-McKinley County Schools Superintendent Mike Hyatt told the Gallup Independent that Roanhaus has been fired.

Roanhaus had been the head coach of Miyamura High School in Gallup, New Mexico, since 2018.

Advertisement

Roanhaus is the youngest son of New Mexico Hall of Fame coach Eric Roanhaus.

He faces larceny and non-residential burglary charges. It is not known if Roanhaus had an attorney.

Miyamura fell Friday to 1-6 after a 55-14 loss at Bloomfield.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 Defense TechConnect Fall Summit and...
10|8 SBIR/STTR Innovation Summit
10|8 5th Annual Cyber Electromagnetic...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen of the Florida Air National Guard return home

Today in History

1936: Hoover Dam begins generating electricity