Porter rescues Arkansas-Pine Bluff with 98-yard TD run

October 5, 2019 7:56 pm
 
PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Taeyler Porter ran 98 yards for the go-ahead score late in the fourth quarter and Arkansas-Pine Bluff held off a second-half rally to defeat Division II member Lane 45-38 on Saturday.

Porter’s huge run came four minutes after Lane tied it on a 14-yard TD pass from Michael Huntley to Anthony Evelyn.

Lane (2-3) reached the UAPB 39-yard line on its final possession before Huntley was intercepted by Shawn Steele.

The Golden Lions led 24-6 at halftime before Lane scored 25 points in the third quarter. The Dragons closed to within 24-21 on a short Huntley TD pass and a 70-yard punt return by Evelyn. The Dragons eventually tied the game at 31 late in the period.

UAPB went ahead 38-31 on a 9-yard run by Skyler Perry before the Huntley-to-Evelyn hookup tied it at 38.

Porter carried 21 times for 182 yards for UAPB (4-2) and Shannon Patrick threw for 268 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions.

Huntley was 22-of-35 passing for 238 yards with three touchdowns and an interception. Evelyn had two receiving TDs plus the punt-return touchdown.

