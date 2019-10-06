Portland 3, San Jose 1

San Jose 1 0 — 1 Portland 1 2 — 3

First half_1, Portland, Mabiala, 2 (Villafana), 29th minute; 2, San Jose, Wondolowski, 15 (Espinoza), 39th.

Second half_3, Portland, Asprilla, 2, 59th; 4, Portland, Blanco, 6, 75th.

Goalies_San Jose, Daniel Vega, Andrew Tarbell; Portland, Steve Clark, Aljaz Ivacic.

Yellow Cards_Jungwirth, San Jose, 43rd; Judson, San Jose, 51st; Chara, Portland, 65th; Kashia, San Jose, 74th; Moreira, Portland, 79th; Loria, Portland, 85th; Rios, San Jose, 90th+3.

Advertisement

Referee_Rubiel Vazquez. Assistant Referees_Logan Brown, Brian Poeschel, Tim Ford. 4th Official_Luis Guardia.

A_25,218.

___

Lineups

San Jose_Daniel Vega; Guram Kashia, Nick Lima, Marcos Lopez (Danny Hoesen, 67th); Magnus Eriksson, Judson, Florian Jungwirth (Andres Rios, 61st), Vako Qazaishvili (Shea Salinas, 61st), Jackson Yueill; Cristian Espinoza, Chris Wondolowski.

Portland_Steve Clark; Larrys Mabiala (Claude Dielna, 89th), Jorge Moreira (Zarek Valentin, 81st), Bill Tuiloma, Jorge Villafana; Sebastian Blanco, Diego Chara, Cristhian Paredes; Dairon Asprilla, Jeremy Ebobisse (Marvin Loria, 81st), Andy Polo.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.