Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Portland 3, San Jose 1

October 6, 2019 6:33 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
San Jose 1 0 1
Portland 1 2 3

First half_1, Portland, Mabiala, 2 (Villafana), 29th minute; 2, San Jose, Wondolowski, 15 (Espinoza), 39th.

Second half_3, Portland, Asprilla, 2, 59th; 4, Portland, Blanco, 6, 75th.

Goalies_San Jose, Daniel Vega, Andrew Tarbell; Portland, Steve Clark, Aljaz Ivacic.

Yellow Cards_Jungwirth, San Jose, 43rd; Judson, San Jose, 51st; Chara, Portland, 65th; Kashia, San Jose, 74th; Moreira, Portland, 79th; Loria, Portland, 85th; Rios, San Jose, 90th+3.

Advertisement

Referee_Rubiel Vazquez. Assistant Referees_Logan Brown, Brian Poeschel, Tim Ford. 4th Official_Luis Guardia.

        Insight by PROPRICER: Delve into the most up-to-date thinking about strategies for price determination in this exclusive executive briefing.

A_25,218.

___

Lineups

San Jose_Daniel Vega; Guram Kashia, Nick Lima, Marcos Lopez (Danny Hoesen, 67th); Magnus Eriksson, Judson, Florian Jungwirth (Andres Rios, 61st), Vako Qazaishvili (Shea Salinas, 61st), Jackson Yueill; Cristian Espinoza, Chris Wondolowski.

Portland_Steve Clark; Larrys Mabiala (Claude Dielna, 89th), Jorge Moreira (Zarek Valentin, 81st), Bill Tuiloma, Jorge Villafana; Sebastian Blanco, Diego Chara, Cristhian Paredes; Dairon Asprilla, Jeremy Ebobisse (Marvin Loria, 81st), Andy Polo.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|6 Military Technician Hiring Conference -...
10|7 NRO Cyber Day
10|8 Defense TechConnect Fall Summit and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Community relations event at DoD Education Activity Bahrain

Today in History

1927: Work begins on Mount Rushmore