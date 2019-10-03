Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Postseason Baseball Glance

October 3, 2019 1:45 pm
 
3 min read
Share       
All Times EDT
x-if necessary
WILD CARD

Tuesday, Oct. 1: Washington 4, Milwaukee 3

Wednesday, Oct. 2: Tampa Bay 5, Oakland 1

DIVISION SERIES
(Best-of-5)
American League
Houston vs. Tampa Bay

Friday, Oct. 4: Tampa Bay (Glasnow 6-1) at Houston (Verlander 21-6), 2:05 p.m. (FS1)

Advertisement

Saturday, Oct. 5: Tampa Bay (Snell 6-8) at Houston (Cole 20-5), 9:07 p.m. (FS1)

Monday, Oct. 7: Houston (Greinke 8-1) at Tampa Bay (Morton 16-6) (MLB)

        Insight by PROPRICER: Delve into the most up-to-date thinking about strategies for price determination in this exclusive executive briefing.

x-Tuesday, Oct. 8: Houston at Tampa Bay (FS1)

x-Thursday, Oct. 10: Tampa Bay at Houston (FS1)

N.Y. Yankees vs. Minnesota

Friday, Oct. 4: Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 7:07 p.m. (MLB)

Saturday, Oct. 5: Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 5:07 p.m. (FS1)

Monday, Oct. 7: N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota (FS1 or MLB)

x-Tuesday, Oct. 8: N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota ( (FS1)

        Check out our 2-part special investigation about the lasting impacts of the potential OPM-GSA merger on OPM's employees and mission.

x-Thursday, Oct. 10: Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees (FS1)

National League
L.A. Dodgers vs. Washington

Thursday, Oct. 3: Washington (Corbin 14-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 14-4), 8:37 p.m. (TBS)

Friday, Oct. 4: Washington at L.A. Dodgers, 9:37 p.m. (TBS)

Sunday, Oct. 6: L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 7:45 p.m. (TBS)

x-Monday, Oct. 7: L.A. Dodgers at Washington (TBS)

x-Wednesday, Oct. 9: Washington at L.A. Dodgers (TBS)

Atlanta vs. St. Louis

Thursday, Oct. 3: St. Louis (Mikolas 9-14) at Atlanta (Keuchel 8-8), 5:02 p.m. (TBS)

Friday, Oct. 4: St, Louis (Flaherty 11-8) at Atlanta (Foltynewicz 8-6), 4:37 p.m. (TBS)

Sunday, Oct. 6: Atlanta (Soroka 13-4) at St. Louis, 4:10 p.m. (TBS)

x-Monday, Oct. 7: Atlanta at St. Louis (TBS)

x-Wednesday, Oct. 9: St. Louis at Atlanta (TBS)

LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES
(Best-of-7)
American League

Saturday, Oct. 12: Minnesota-N.Y. Yankees winner at Houston or Tampa Bay at Minnesota-N.Y. Yankees winner (Fox or FS1)

Sunday, Oct. 13: Minnesota-N.Y. Yankees winner at Houston or Tampa Bay at Minnesota-N.Y. Yankees winner (Fox or FS1)

Tuesday, Oct. 15: Houston at Minnesota-N.Y. Yankees winner or Minnesota-N.Y. Yankees winner at Tampa Bay (Fox or FS1)

Wednesday, Oct. 16: Houston at Minnesota-N.Y. Yankees winner or Minnesota-N.Y. Yankees winner at Tampa Bay (Fox or FS1)

x-Thursday, Oct. 17: Houston at Minnesota-N.Y. Yankees winner or Minnesota-N.Y. Yankees winner at Tampa Bay (Fox or FS1)

x-Saturday, Oct. 19: Minnesota-N.Y. Yankees winner at Houston or Tampa Bay at Minnesota-N.Y. Yankees winner (Fox or FS1)

x-Sunday, Oct. 20: Minnesota-N.Y. Yankees winner at Houston or Tampa Bay at Minnesota-N.Y. Yankees winner (Fox or FS1)

National League

Friday, Oct. 11: St. Louis-Atlanta winner at L.A. Dodgers or Washington at St. Louis-Atlanta winner (TBS)

Saturday, Oct. 12: St. Louis-Atlanta winner at L.A. Dodgers or Washington at St. Louis-Atlanta winner (TBS)

Monday, Oct. 14: L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis-Atlanta winner or St. Louis-Atlanta winner at Washington (TBS)

Tuesday, Oct. 15 L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis-Atlanta winner or St. Louis-Atlanta winner at Washington (TBS)

x-Wednesday, Oct. 16: L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis-Atlanta winner or St. Louis-Atlanta winner at Washington (TBS)

x-Friday, Oct. 18: St. Louis-Atlanta winner at L.A. Dodgers or Washington at St. Louis-Atlanta winner (TBS)

x-Saturday, Oct. 19: St. Louis-Atlanta winner at L.A. Dodgers or Washington at St. Louis-Atlanta winner (TBS)

WORLD SERIES
(Best-of-7)

Tuesday, Oct. 22: at better record (Fox)

Wednesday, Oct. 23: at better record (Fox)

Friday, Oct. 25: at worse record (Fox)

Saturday, Oct. 26: at worse record (Fox)

x-Sunday, Oct. 27: at worse record (Fox)

x-Tuesday, Oct. 29: at better record (Fox)

x-Wednesday, Oct. 30: at better record (Fox)

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|3 All Clearances Cleared Job Fair
10|3 2019 Privacy Program Symposium
10|3 GSA 5G Government Symposium
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

U.S. service members participate in Tiger Strike 2019

Today in History

1863: President Lincoln makes Thanksgiving a federal holiday