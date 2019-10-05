Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Postseason Baseball Glance

October 5, 2019 1:15 am
 
3 min read
Share       
All Times EDT
x-if necessary
WILD CARD

Tuesday, Oct. 1: Washington 4, Milwaukee 3

Wednesday, Oct. 2: Tampa Bay 5, Oakland 1

DIVISION SERIES
(Best-of-5)
American League
Houston 1, Tampa Bay 0

Friday, Oct. 4: Houston 6, Tampa Bay 2

Advertisement

Saturday, Oct. 5: Tampa Bay (Snell 6-8) at Houston (Cole 20-5), 9:07 p.m. (FS1)

Monday, Oct. 7: Houston (Greinke 8-1) at Tampa Bay (Morton 16-6), 1:05 p.m. (MLB)

        Insight by PROPRICER: Delve into the most up-to-date thinking about strategies for price determination in this exclusive executive briefing.

x-Tuesday, Oct. 8: Houston at Tampa Bay (FS1)

x-Thursday, Oct. 10: Tampa Bay at Houston (FS1)

N.Y. Yankees 1, Minnesota 0

Friday, Oct. 4: N.Y. Yankees 10, Minnesota 4

Saturday, Oct. 5: Minnesota (Dobnak 2-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 11-9), 5:07 p.m. (FS1)

Monday, Oct. 7: N.Y. Yankees (Severino 1-1) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 15-7), 8:40 p.m. (FS1)

x-Tuesday, Oct. 8: N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota (FS1)

        Check out our 2-part special investigation about the lasting impacts of the potential OPM-GSA merger on OPM's employees and mission.

x-Thursday, Oct. 10: Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees (FS1)

National League
L.A. Dodgers 1, Washington 1

Thursday, Oct. 3: L.A. Dodgers 6, Washington 0

Friday, Oct. 4: Washington 4, L.A. Dodgers 2

Sunday, Oct. 6: L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 14-5) at Washington (Scherzer 11-7), 7:45 p.m. (TBS)

Monday, Oct. 7: L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 6:40 p.m. (TBS)

x-Wednesday, Oct. 9: Washington at L.A. Dodgers (TBS)

St. Louis 1, Atlanta 1

Thursday, Oct. 3: St. Louis 7, Atlanta 6

Friday, Oct. 4: Atlanta 3, St. Louis 0

Sunday, Oct. 6: Atlanta (Soroka 13-4) at St. Louis (Wainwright 14-10), 4:10 p.m. (TBS)

Monday, Oct. 7: Atlanta at St. Louis, 3:07 p.m. (TBS)

x-Wednesday, Oct. 9: St. Louis at Atlanta (TBS)

LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES
(Best-of-7)
American League

Saturday, Oct. 12: Minnesota-N.Y. Yankees winner at Houston or Tampa Bay at Minnesota-N.Y. Yankees winner (Fox or FS1)

Sunday, Oct. 13: Minnesota-N.Y. Yankees winner at Houston or Tampa Bay at Minnesota-N.Y. Yankees winner (Fox or FS1)

Tuesday, Oct. 15: Houston at Minnesota-N.Y. Yankees winner or Minnesota-N.Y. Yankees winner at Tampa Bay (Fox or FS1)

Wednesday, Oct. 16: Houston at Minnesota-N.Y. Yankees winner or Minnesota-N.Y. Yankees winner at Tampa Bay (Fox or FS1)

x-Thursday, Oct. 17: Houston at Minnesota-N.Y. Yankees winner or Minnesota-N.Y. Yankees winner at Tampa Bay (Fox or FS1)

x-Saturday, Oct. 19: Minnesota-N.Y. Yankees winner at Houston or Tampa Bay at Minnesota-N.Y. Yankees winner (Fox or FS1)

x-Sunday, Oct. 20: Minnesota-N.Y. Yankees winner at Houston or Tampa Bay at Minnesota-N.Y. Yankees winner (Fox or FS1)

National League

Friday, Oct. 11: St. Louis-Atlanta winner at L.A. Dodgers or Washington at St. Louis-Atlanta winner (TBS)

Saturday, Oct. 12: St. Louis-Atlanta winner at L.A. Dodgers or Washington at St. Louis-Atlanta winner (TBS)

Monday, Oct. 14: L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis-Atlanta winner or St. Louis-Atlanta winner at Washington (TBS)

Tuesday, Oct. 15 L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis-Atlanta winner or St. Louis-Atlanta winner at Washington (TBS)

x-Wednesday, Oct. 16: L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis-Atlanta winner or St. Louis-Atlanta winner at Washington (TBS)

x-Friday, Oct. 18: St. Louis-Atlanta winner at L.A. Dodgers or Washington at St. Louis-Atlanta winner (TBS)

x-Saturday, Oct. 19: St. Louis-Atlanta winner at L.A. Dodgers or Washington at St. Louis-Atlanta winner (TBS)

WORLD SERIES
(Best-of-7)

Tuesday, Oct. 22: at better record (Fox)

Wednesday, Oct. 23: at better record (Fox)

Friday, Oct. 25: at worse record (Fox)

Saturday, Oct. 26: at worse record (Fox)

x-Sunday, Oct. 27: at worse record (Fox)

x-Tuesday, Oct. 29: at better record (Fox)

x-Wednesday, Oct. 30: at better record (Fox)

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|6 Military Technician Hiring Conference -...
10|7 NRO Cyber Day
10|8 Defense TechConnect Fall Summit and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Community relations event at DoD Education Activity Bahrain

Today in History

1927: Work begins on Mount Rushmore