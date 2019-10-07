Postseason Baseball Glance

All Times EDT x-if necessary WILD CARD

Tuesday, Oct. 1: Washington 4, Milwaukee 3

Wednesday, Oct. 2: Tampa Bay 5, Oakland 1

DIVISION SERIES (Best-of-5) American League Houston 2, Tampa Bay 1

Friday, Oct. 4: Houston 6, Tampa Bay 2

Saturday, Oct. 5: Houston 3, Tampa Bay 1

Monday, Oct. 7: Tampa Bay 10, Houston 3

Tuesday, Oct. 8: Houston (Verlander 21-6) at Tampa Bay (Castillo 5-8), 4:15 or 7:07 p.m. (FS1)

x-Thursday, Oct. 10: Tampa Bay at Houston (FS1)

N.Y. Yankees 2, Minnesota 0

Friday, Oct. 4: N.Y. Yankees 10, Minnesota 4

Saturday, Oct. 5: N.Y. Yankees 8, Minnesota 2

Monday, Oct. 7: N.Y. Yankees (Severino 1-1) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 15-7), 8:40 p.m. (FS1)

x-Tuesday, Oct. 8: N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, 8:07 p.m. (FS1)

x-Thursday, Oct. 10: Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees (FS1)

National League L.A. Dodgers 2, Washington 1

Thursday, Oct. 3: L.A. Dodgers 6, Washington 0

Friday, Oct. 4: Washington 4, L.A. Dodgers 2

Sunday, Oct. 6: L.A. Dodgers 10, Washington 4

Monday, Oct. 7: L.A. Dodgers (Hill 4-1) at Washington (Scherzer 11-7), 6:40 p.m. (TBS)

x-Wednesday, Oct. 9: Washington at L.A. Dodgers, 8:37 p.m. (TBS)

Atlanta 2, St. Louis 2

Thursday, Oct. 3: St. Louis 7, Atlanta 6

Friday, Oct. 4: Atlanta 3, St. Louis 0

Sunday, Oct. 6: Atlanta 3, St. Louis 1

Monday, Oct. 7: St. Louis 5, Atlanta 4, 10 innings

Wednesday, Oct. 9: St. Louis at Atlanta, 5:02 p.m. (TBS)

LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES (Best-of-7) American League

Saturday, Oct. 12: Minnesota-N.Y. Yankees winner at Houston or Tampa Bay at Minnesota-N.Y. Yankees winner (Fox or FS1)

Sunday, Oct. 13: Minnesota-N.Y. Yankees winner at Houston or Tampa Bay at Minnesota-N.Y. Yankees winner (Fox or FS1)

Tuesday, Oct. 15: Houston at Minnesota-N.Y. Yankees winner or Minnesota-N.Y. Yankees winner at Tampa Bay (Fox or FS1)

Wednesday, Oct. 16: Houston at Minnesota-N.Y. Yankees winner or Minnesota-N.Y. Yankees winner at Tampa Bay (Fox or FS1)

x-Thursday, Oct. 17: Houston at Minnesota-N.Y. Yankees winner or Minnesota-N.Y. Yankees winner at Tampa Bay (Fox or FS1)

x-Saturday, Oct. 19: Minnesota-N.Y. Yankees winner at Houston or Tampa Bay at Minnesota-N.Y. Yankees winner (Fox or FS1)

x-Sunday, Oct. 20: Minnesota-N.Y. Yankees winner at Houston or Tampa Bay at Minnesota-N.Y. Yankees winner (Fox or FS1)

National League

Friday, Oct. 11: St. Louis-Atlanta winner at L.A. Dodgers or Washington at St. Louis-Atlanta winner (TBS)

Saturday, Oct. 12: St. Louis-Atlanta winner at L.A. Dodgers or Washington at St. Louis-Atlanta winner (TBS)

Monday, Oct. 14: L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis-Atlanta winner or St. Louis-Atlanta winner at Washington (TBS)

Tuesday, Oct. 15 L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis-Atlanta winner or St. Louis-Atlanta winner at Washington (TBS)

x-Wednesday, Oct. 16: L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis-Atlanta winner or St. Louis-Atlanta winner at Washington (TBS)

x-Friday, Oct. 18: St. Louis-Atlanta winner at L.A. Dodgers or Washington at St. Louis-Atlanta winner (TBS)

x-Saturday, Oct. 19: St. Louis-Atlanta winner at L.A. Dodgers or Washington at St. Louis-Atlanta winner (TBS)

WORLD SERIES (Best-of-7)

Tuesday, Oct. 22: at better record (Fox)

Wednesday, Oct. 23: at better record (Fox)

Friday, Oct. 25: at worse record (Fox)

Saturday, Oct. 26: at worse record (Fox)

x-Sunday, Oct. 27: at worse record (Fox)

x-Tuesday, Oct. 29: at better record (Fox)

x-Wednesday, Oct. 30: at better record (Fox)

