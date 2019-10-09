Listen Live Sports

Postseason Baseball Glance

October 9, 2019 8:19 pm
 
All Times EDT
WILD CARD

Tuesday, Oct. 1: Washington 4, Milwaukee 3

Wednesday, Oct. 2: Tampa Bay 5, Oakland 1

DIVISION SERIES
(Best-of-5)
American League
Houston 2, Tampa Bay 2

Friday, Oct. 4: Houston 6, Tampa Bay 2

Saturday, Oct. 5: Houston 3, Tampa Bay 1

Monday, Oct. 7: Tampa Bay 10, Houston 3

Tuesday, Oct. 8: Tampa Bay 4, Houston 1

Thursday, Oct. 10: Tampa Bay (Glasnow 6-1) at Houston (Cole 20-5), 7:07 p.m. (FS1)

N.Y. Yankees 3, Minnesota 0

Friday, Oct. 4: N.Y. Yankees 10, Minnesota 4

Saturday, Oct. 5: N.Y. Yankees 8, Minnesota 2

Monday, Oct. 7: N.Y. Yankees 5, Minnesota 1

National League
L.A. Dodgers 2, Washington 2

Thursday, Oct. 3: L.A. Dodgers 6, Washington 0

Friday, Oct. 4: Washington 4, L.A. Dodgers 2

Sunday, Oct. 6: L.A. Dodgers 10, Washington 4

Monday, Oct. 7: Washington 6, L.A. Dodgers 1

Wednesday, Oct. 9: Washington (Strasburg 18-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 14-4), 8:37 p.m. (TBS)

St. Louis 3, Atlanta 2

Thursday, Oct. 3: St. Louis 7, Atlanta 6

Friday, Oct. 4: Atlanta 3, St. Louis 0

Sunday, Oct. 6: Atlanta 3, St. Louis 1

Monday, Oct. 7: St. Louis 5, Atlanta 4, 10 innings

Wednesday, Oct. 9: St. Louis 13, Atlanta 1

LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
American League
N.Y. Yankees vs. Houston-Tampa Bay winner

Saturday, Oct. 12: N.Y. Yankees at Houston or Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 8:08 p.m. (Fox or FS1)

Sunday, Oct. 13: N.Y. Yankees at Houston or Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 8:08 p.m. (Fox or FS1)

Tuesday, Oct. 15: Houston at N.Y. Yankees or N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay (Fox or FS1)

Wednesday, Oct. 16: Houston at N.Y. Yankees or N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay (Fox or FS1)

x-Thursday, Oct. 17: Houston at N.Y. Yankees or N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay (Fox or FS1)

x-Saturday, Oct. 19: N.Y. Yankees at Houston or Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees (Fox or FS1)

x-Sunday, Oct. 20: N.Y. Yankees at Houston or Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees (Fox or FS1)

National League
St. Louis vs. L.A. Dodgers-Washington winner

Friday, Oct. 11: St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers or Washington at St. Louis, 8:08 p.m. (TBS)

Saturday, Oct. 12: St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers or Washington at St. Louis, 4:08 p.m. (TBS)

Monday, Oct. 14: L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis or St. Louis at Washington (TBS)

Tuesday, Oct. 15 L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis or St. Louis at Washington (TBS)

x-Wednesday, Oct. 16: L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis or St. Louis at Washington (TBS)

x-Friday, Oct. 18: St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers or Washington at St. Louis (TBS)

x-Saturday, Oct. 19: St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers or Washington at St. Louis-Atlanta (TBS)

WORLD SERIES
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

Tuesday, Oct. 22: at better record (Fox)

Wednesday, Oct. 23: at better record (Fox)

Friday, Oct. 25: at worse record (Fox)

Saturday, Oct. 26: at worse record (Fox)

x-Sunday, Oct. 27: at worse record (Fox)

x-Tuesday, Oct. 29: at better record (Fox)

x-Wednesday, Oct. 30: at better record (Fox)

