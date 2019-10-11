Listen Live Sports

Postseason Baseball Glance

All Times EDT
WILD CARD

Tuesday, Oct. 1: Washington 4, Milwaukee 3

Wednesday, Oct. 2: Tampa Bay 5, Oakland 1

DIVISION SERIES
(Best-of-5)
American League
Houston 3, Tampa Bay 2

Friday, Oct. 4: Houston 6, Tampa Bay 2

Saturday, Oct. 5: Houston 3, Tampa Bay 1

Monday, Oct. 7: Tampa Bay 10, Houston 3

Tuesday, Oct. 8: Tampa Bay 4, Houston 1

Thursday, Oct. 10: Houston 6, Tampa Bay 1

N.Y. Yankees 3, Minnesota 0

Friday, Oct. 4: N.Y. Yankees 10, Minnesota 4

Saturday, Oct. 5: N.Y. Yankees 8, Minnesota 2

Monday, Oct. 7: N.Y. Yankees 5, Minnesota 1

National League
Washington 3, L.A. Dodgers 2

Thursday, Oct. 3: L.A. Dodgers 6, Washington 0

Friday, Oct. 4: Washington 4, L.A. Dodgers 2

Sunday, Oct. 6: L.A. Dodgers 10, Washington 4

Monday, Oct. 7: Washington 6, L.A. Dodgers 1

Wednesday, Oct. 9: Washington 7, L.A. Dodgers 3, 10 innings

St. Louis 3, Atlanta 2

Thursday, Oct. 3: St. Louis 7, Atlanta 6

Friday, Oct. 4: Atlanta 3, St. Louis 0

Sunday, Oct. 6: Atlanta 3, St. Louis 1

Monday, Oct. 7: St. Louis 5, Atlanta 4, 10 innings

Wednesday, Oct. 9: St. Louis 13, Atlanta 1

LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
American League
N.Y. Yankees vs. Houston

Saturday, Oct. 12: N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 11-9) at Houston (Greinke 18-5), 8:08 p.m. (Fox)

Sunday, Oct. 13: N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 15-6) at Houston (Verlander 21-6), 8:08 p.m. (FS1)

Tuesday, Oct. 15: Houston (Cole 20-5) at N.Y. Yankees(Severino 1-1), 4:08 p.m. (FS1)

Wednesday, Oct. 16: Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 8:08 p.m. (FS1)

x-Thursday, Oct. 17: Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 8:08 p.m. (FS1)

x-Saturday, Oct. 19: N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 4:08 or 8:08 p.m. (FS1)

x-Sunday, Oct. 20: N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 7:38 p.m. (FS1)

National League
Washington 1, St. Louis 0

Friday, Oct. 11: Washington 2, St. Louis 0

Saturday, Oct. 12: Washington (Scherzer 11-7) at St. Louis (Wainwright 14-10), 4:08 p.m. (TBS)

Monday, Oct. 14: St. Louis (Flaherty 11-8) at Washington, 7:38 p.m. (TBS)

Tuesday, Oct. 15 St. Louis (Hudson 16-7) at Washington, 8:05 p.m. (TBS)

x-Wednesday, Oct. 16: St. Louis at Washington, 4:08 p.m. (TBS)

x-Friday, Oct. 18: Washington at St. Louis, 8:08 p.m. (TBS)

x-Saturday, Oct. 19: Washington at St. Louis, 8:08 p.m. (TBS)

WORLD SERIES
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

Tuesday, Oct. 22: National League at American League (Fox)

Wednesday, Oct. 23: NL at AL (Fox)

Friday, Oct. 25: AL at NL (Fox)

Saturday, Oct. 26: AL at NL (Fox)

x-Sunday, Oct. 27: AL at NL (Fox)

x-Tuesday, Oct. 29: NL at AL (Fox)

x-Wednesday, Oct. 30: NL at AL (Fox)

