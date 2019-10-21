Listen Live Sports

Postseason Baseball Glance

October 21, 2019
 
All Times EDT
WILD CARD

Tuesday, Oct. 1: Washington 4, Milwaukee 3

Wednesday, Oct. 2: Tampa Bay 5, Oakland 1

DIVISION SERIES
(Best-of-5)
American League
Houston 3, Tampa Bay 2

Friday, Oct. 4: Houston 6, Tampa Bay 2

Saturday, Oct. 5: Houston 3, Tampa Bay 1

Monday, Oct. 7: Tampa Bay 10, Houston 3

Tuesday, Oct. 8: Tampa Bay 4, Houston 1

Thursday, Oct. 10: Houston 6, Tampa Bay 1

N.Y. Yankees 3, Minnesota 0

Friday, Oct. 4: N.Y. Yankees 10, Minnesota 4

Saturday, Oct. 5: N.Y. Yankees 8, Minnesota 2

Monday, Oct. 7: N.Y. Yankees 5, Minnesota 1

National League
Washington 3, L.A. Dodgers 2

Thursday, Oct. 3: L.A. Dodgers 6, Washington 0

Friday, Oct. 4: Washington 4, L.A. Dodgers 2

Sunday, Oct. 6: L.A. Dodgers 10, Washington 4

Monday, Oct. 7: Washington 6, L.A. Dodgers 1

Wednesday, Oct. 9: Washington 7, L.A. Dodgers 3, 10 innings

St. Louis 3, Atlanta 2

Thursday, Oct. 3: St. Louis 7, Atlanta 6

Friday, Oct. 4: Atlanta 3, St. Louis 0

Sunday, Oct. 6: Atlanta 3, St. Louis 1

Monday, Oct. 7: St. Louis 5, Atlanta 4, 10 innings

Wednesday, Oct. 9: St. Louis 13, Atlanta 1

LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES
(Best-of-7)
American League
Houston 4, N.Y. Yankees 2

Saturday, Oct. 12: N.Y. Yankees 7, Houston 0

Sunday, Oct. 13: Houston 3, N.Y. Yankees 2, 11 innings

Tuesday, Oct. 15: Houston 4, N.Y. Yankees 1

Wednesday, Oct. 16: Houston at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Thursday, Oct. 17: Houston 8, N.Y. Yankees 3

Friday, Oct. 18: N.Y. Yankees 4, Houston 1

Saturday, Oct. 19: Houston 6, N.Y. Yankees 4

National League
Washington 4, St. Louis 0

Friday, Oct. 11: Washington 2, St. Louis 0

Saturday, Oct. 12: Washington 3, St. Louis 1

Monday, Oct. 14: Washington 8, St. Louis 1

Tuesday, Oct. 15 Washington 7, St. Louis 4

WORLD SERIES
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
Houston vs. Washington

Tuesday, Oct. 22: Washington (Scherzer 11-7) at Houston (Cole 20-5), 8:08 p.m. (Fox)

Wednesday, Oct. 23: Washington (Strasburg 18-6) at Houston (Verlander 21-6), 8:07 p.m. (Fox)

Friday, Oct. 25: Houston (Greinke 8-1) at Washington, 8:07 p.m. (Fox)

Saturday, Oct. 26: Houston at Washington, 8:07 p.m. (Fox)

x-Sunday, Oct. 27: Houston at Washington, 8:07 p.m. (Fox)

x-Tuesday, Oct. 29: Washington at Houston, 8:07 p.m. (Fox)

x-Wednesday, Oct. 30: Washington at Houston, 8:08 p.m. (Fox)

