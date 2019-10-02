Postseason Baseball Glance

|All Times EDT
|x-if necessary
|WILD CARD
Tuesday, Oct. 1: Washington 4, Milwaukee 3
Wednesday, Oct. 2: Tampa Bay (Morton 16-6) at Oakland (Manaea 4-0), 8:09 p.m. (ESPN)
|DIVISION SERIES
|(Best-of-5)
|American League
|Houston vs. Oakland-Tampa Bay winner
Friday, Oct. 4: Oakland-Tampa Bay winner at Houston, 2:05 p.m. (FS1)
Saturday, Oct. 5: Oakland-Tampa Bay winner at Houston, 9:07 p.m. (FS1)
Monday, Oct. 7: Houston at Oakland-Tampa Bay winner (MLB)
x-Tuesday, Oct. 8: Houston at Oakland-Tampa Bay winner (FS1)
x-Thursday, Oct. 10: Oakland-Tampa Bay winner at Houston (FS1)
|N.Y. Yankees vs. Minnesota
Friday, Oct. 4: Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 7:07 p.m. (MLB)
Saturday, Oct. 5: Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 5:07 p.m. (FS1)
Monday, Oct. 7: N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota (FS1 or MLB)
x-Tuesday, Oct. 8: N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota ( (FS1)
x-Thursday, Oct. 10: Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees (FS1)
|National League
|L.A. Dodgers vs. Washington
Thursday, Oct. 3: Washington (Corbin 14-7) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 8:37 p.m. (TBS)
Friday, Oct. 4: Washington at L.A. Dodgers, 9:37 p.m. (TBS)
Sunday, Oct. 6: L.A. Dodgers at Washington (TBS)
x-Monday, Oct. 7: L.A. Dodgers at Washington (TBS)
x-Wednesday, Oct. 9: Washington at L.A. Dodgers (TBS)
Thursday, Oct. 3: St. Louis (Mikolas 9-14) at Atlanta (Keuchel 8-8), 5:02 p.m. (TBS)
Friday, Oct. 4: St, Louis at Atlanta, 4:37 p.m. (TBS)
Sunday, Oct. 6: Atlanta at St. Louis (TBS)
x-Monday, Oct. 7: Atlanta at St. Louis (TBS)
x-Wednesday, Oct. 9: St. Louis at Atlanta (TBS)
|LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES
|(Best-of-7)
|American League
Saturday, Oct. 12 (Fox or FS1)
Sunday, Oct. 13 (Fox or FS1)
Tuesday, Oct. 15 (Fox or FS1)
Wednesday, Oct. 16 (Fox or FS1)
x-Thursday, Oct. 17 (Fox or FS1)
x-Saturday, Oct. 19 (Fox or FS1)
x-Sunday, Oct. 20 (Fox or FS1)
Friday, Oct. 11 (TBS)
Saturday, Oct. 12 (TBS)
Monday, Oct. 14 (TBS)
Tuesday, Oct. 15 (TBS)
x-Wednesday, Oct. 16 (TBS)
x-Friday, Oct. 18 (TBS)
x-Saturday, Oct. 19 (TBS)
Tuesday, Oct. 22: at better record (Fox)
Wednesday, Oct. 23: at better record (Fox)
Friday, Oct. 25: at worse record (Fox)
Saturday, Oct. 26: at worse record (Fox)
x-Sunday, Oct. 27: at worse record (Fox)
x-Tuesday, Oct. 29: at better record (Fox)
x-Wednesday, Oct. 30: at better record (Fox)
