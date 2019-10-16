Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Predators-Golden Knights Sum

October 16, 2019 12:44 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Nashville 1 3 1—5
Vegas 2 0 0—2

First Period_1, Nashville, Turris 2 (Ellis, Grimaldi), 2:14. 2, Vegas, Stone 5 (Glass, Stastny), 9:55 (pp). 3, Vegas, R.Smith 5 (Karlsson, Marchessault), 17:23.

Second Period_4, Nashville, Sissons 2 (Bonino), 0:44. 5, Nashville, Jarnkrok 1 (Josi, Arvidsson), 5:08. 6, Nashville, Forsberg 5, 6:52.

Third Period_7, Nashville, Bonino 2 (Turris, Ellis), 4:00 (pp).

Shots on Goal_Nashville 10-12-17_39. Vegas 18-9-8_35.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Nashville 1 of 5; Vegas 1 of 4.

        Copy: Insight by Akamai: Get the latest information on defense networks and cloud strategy with the exclusive Federal News Network DoD Strategic IT Survey.

Goalies_Nashville, Rinne 4-0-0 (35 shots-33 saves). Vegas, Fleury 4-2-0 (39-34).

A_18,188 (17,367). T_2:31.

Referees_Jean Hebert, Steve Kozari. Linesmen_Ryan Daisy, Tony Sericolo.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|13 AAPA 2019 Annual Convention & Expo
10|14 2019 AUSA Annual Meeting &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Okla. National Guard members embrace family before deployment

Today in History

1966: LBJ creates Transportation Department