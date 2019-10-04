Major League Baseball Friday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE St. Louis -117 at ATLANTA +107 at LA DODGERS -150 Washington +140 American League at NEW YORK -187 Minnesota +172 at HOUSTON -246 Tampa Bay +226 National Hockey League Friday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at PHILADELPHIA -117 Chicago +107 Toronto -148 at COLUMBUS +138 at NY ISLANDERS -125 Washington +115 at NEW JERSEY -141 Winnipeg +131 Vegas -113 at SAN JOSE +103 College Football Friday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG UCF 3½ 3½ (62) at CINCINNATI at SAN JOSE ST 7 6½ (67) New Mexico Saturday South Florida 13½ 11 (49) at UCONN at LOUISVILLE 4½ 4½ (61) Boston College North Carolina 8 10½ (48½) at GEORGIA TECH Texas 10 10 (61) at WEST VIRGINIA at PENN ST 20½ 28½ (56½) Purdue at N ILLINOIS 7½ 4½ (53½) Ball St Tulane +1 2½ (42½) at ARMY at DUKE 6½ 5 (47½) Pittsburgh at KANSAS ST 5½ 1½ (48) Baylor Maryland 13½ 12½ (56) at RUTGERS Oklahoma St 7 10 (62) at TEXAS TECH at WISCONSIN 35½ 35 (58½) Kent St E. Michigan 6½ 6 (54) at CENT. MICHIGAN at MIAMI 10½ 14 (45½) Virginia Tech at MISSOURI 23½ 24½ (66) Troy Liberty 4 4 (63) at NEW MEXICO ST at COLORADO 3 3½ (62½) Arizona San Diego St 7 7½ (51) at COLORADO ST at UCLA 8½ 6 (65½) Oregon St at OREGON 16½ 18 (46½) California Washington 13 16 (52) at STANFORD at SMU 14 13 (63½) Tulsa at MICHIGAN 6½ 4 (48) Iowa at MINNESOTA 14½ 13½ (57½) Illinois at UAB 10½ 9½ (44½) Rice at NEBRASKA 8½ 7 (49) Northwestern Georgia 23 24½ (51½) at TENNESSEE Air Force 2 3½ (46) at NAVY at TOLEDO 4 1½ (73) W. Michigan Oklahoma 33½ 32 (67½) at KANSAS Ohio 4 3½ (51) at BUFFALO at IOWA ST 4 3½ (41½) TCU at MISSISSIPPI 6½ 7 (63½) Vanderbilt Marshall 6½ 4 (53½) at MIDDLE TENNESSEE at NOTRE DAME 46½ 46½ (61½) Bowling Green Arkansas St 7½ 6½ (69½) at GEORGIA ST W Kentucky 1 3 (42½) at OLD DOMINION Auburn 2½ 2½ (48½) at FLORIDA at FIU 25½ 26 (67½) UMass Memphis 13½ 15 (63) at LOUISIANA-MONROE at OHIO STATE 21 20 (49) Michigan St at LSU 23½ 27½ (73) Utah St at UTEP +2 2 (45½) UTSA Boise St 21 22 (57½) at UNLV NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Baltimore 2½ 3½ (44½) at PITTSBURGH Chicago 5 5 (40) Oakland at CINCINNATI 4 3 (47½) Arizona at CAROLINA 3½ 3½ (41) Jacksonville Minnesota 4½ 4½ (43½) at NY GIANTS New England 13½ 15 (42) at WASHINGTON at PHILADELPHIA 13 14½ (43½) NY Jets at NEW ORLEANS 6½ 3 (46½) Tampa Bay at HOUSTON 4½ 5 (48½) Atlanta at TENNESSEE 1½ 3 (38½) Buffalo at LA CHARGERS 7 6½ (44½) Denver at DALLAS 5 3 (47) Green Bay at KANSAS CITY 10 11 (56) Indianapolis Monday at SAN FRANCISCO 3½ 4 (46) Cleveland

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.