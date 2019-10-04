Listen Live Sports

October 4, 2019
 
Major League Baseball
Friday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
St. Louis -117 at ATLANTA +107
at LA DODGERS -150 Washington +140
American League
at NEW YORK -187 Minnesota +172
at HOUSTON -246 Tampa Bay +226
National Hockey League
Friday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PHILADELPHIA -117 Chicago +107
Toronto -148 at COLUMBUS +138
at NY ISLANDERS -125 Washington +115
at NEW JERSEY -141 Winnipeg +131
Vegas -113 at SAN JOSE +103
College Football
Friday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
UCF (62) at CINCINNATI
at SAN JOSE ST 7 (67) New Mexico
Saturday
South Florida 13½ 11 (49) at UCONN
at LOUISVILLE (61) Boston College
North Carolina 8 10½ (48½) at GEORGIA TECH
Texas 10 10 (61) at WEST VIRGINIA
at PENN ST 20½ 28½ (56½) Purdue
at N ILLINOIS (53½) Ball St
Tulane +1 (42½) at ARMY
at DUKE 5 (47½) Pittsburgh
at KANSAS ST (48) Baylor
Maryland 13½ 12½ (56) at RUTGERS
Oklahoma St 7 10 (62) at TEXAS TECH
at WISCONSIN 35½ 35 (58½) Kent St
E. Michigan 6 (54) at CENT. MICHIGAN
at MIAMI 10½ 14 (45½) Virginia Tech
at MISSOURI 23½ 24½ (66) Troy
Liberty 4 4 (63) at NEW MEXICO ST
at COLORADO 3 (62½) Arizona
San Diego St 7 (51) at COLORADO ST
at UCLA 6 (65½) Oregon St
at OREGON 16½ 18 (46½) California
Washington 13 16 (52) at STANFORD
at SMU 14 13 (63½) Tulsa
at MICHIGAN 4 (48) Iowa
at MINNESOTA 14½ 13½ (57½) Illinois
at UAB 10½ (44½) Rice
at NEBRASKA 7 (49) Northwestern
Georgia 23 24½ (51½) at TENNESSEE
Air Force 2 (46) at NAVY
at TOLEDO 4 (73) W. Michigan
Oklahoma 33½ 32 (67½) at KANSAS
Ohio 4 (51) at BUFFALO
at IOWA ST 4 (41½) TCU
at MISSISSIPPI 7 (63½) Vanderbilt
Marshall 4 (53½) at MIDDLE TENNESSEE
at NOTRE DAME 46½ 46½ (61½) Bowling Green
Arkansas St (69½) at GEORGIA ST
W Kentucky 1 3 (42½) at OLD DOMINION
Auburn (48½) at FLORIDA
at FIU 25½ 26 (67½) UMass
Memphis 13½ 15 (63) at LOUISIANA-MONROE
at OHIO STATE 21 20 (49) Michigan St
at LSU 23½ 27½ (73) Utah St
at UTEP +2 2 (45½) UTSA
Boise St 21 22 (57½) at UNLV
NFL
Sunday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Baltimore (44½) at PITTSBURGH
Chicago 5 5 (40) Oakland
at CINCINNATI 4 3 (47½) Arizona
at CAROLINA (41) Jacksonville
Minnesota (43½) at NY GIANTS
New England 13½ 15 (42) at WASHINGTON
at PHILADELPHIA 13 14½ (43½) NY Jets
at NEW ORLEANS 3 (46½) Tampa Bay
at HOUSTON 5 (48½) Atlanta
at TENNESSEE 3 (38½) Buffalo
at LA CHARGERS 7 (44½) Denver
at DALLAS 5 3 (47) Green Bay
at KANSAS CITY 10 11 (56) Indianapolis
Monday
at SAN FRANCISCO 4 (46) Cleveland

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

