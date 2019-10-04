|Major League Baseball
|Friday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|St. Louis
|-117
|at
|ATLANTA
|+107
|at LA DODGERS
|-150
|Washington
|+140
|American League
|at NEW YORK
|-187
|Minnesota
|+172
|at HOUSTON
|-246
|Tampa
|Bay
|+226
|National Hockey League
|Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-117
|Chicago
|+107
|Toronto
|-148
|at
|COLUMBUS
|+138
|at NY ISLANDERS
|-125
|Washington
|+115
|at NEW JERSEY
|-141
|Winnipeg
|+131
|Vegas
|-113
|at
|SAN
|JOSE
|+103
|College Football
|Friday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|UCF
|3½
|3½
|(62)
|at
|CINCINNATI
|at SAN JOSE ST
|7
|6½
|(67)
|New
|Mexico
|Saturday
|South Florida
|13½
|11
|(49)
|at
|UCONN
|at LOUISVILLE
|4½
|4½
|(61)
|Boston
|College
|North Carolina
|8
|10½
|(48½)
|at
|GEORGIA
|TECH
|Texas
|10
|10
|(61)
|at
|WEST
|VIRGINIA
|at PENN ST
|20½
|28½
|(56½)
|Purdue
|at N ILLINOIS
|7½
|4½
|(53½)
|Ball
|St
|Tulane
|+1
|2½
|(42½)
|at
|ARMY
|at DUKE
|6½
|5
|(47½)
|Pittsburgh
|at KANSAS ST
|5½
|1½
|(48)
|Baylor
|Maryland
|13½
|12½
|(56)
|at
|RUTGERS
|Oklahoma St
|7
|10
|(62)
|at
|TEXAS
|TECH
|at WISCONSIN
|35½
|35
|(58½)
|Kent
|St
|E. Michigan
|6½
|6
|(54)
|at
|CENT.
|MICHIGAN
|at MIAMI
|10½
|14
|(45½)
|Virginia
|Tech
|at MISSOURI
|23½
|24½
|(66)
|Troy
|Liberty
|4
|4
|(63)
|at
|NEW
|MEXICO
|ST
|at COLORADO
|3
|3½
|(62½)
|Arizona
|San Diego St
|7
|7½
|(51)
|at
|COLORADO
|ST
|at UCLA
|8½
|6
|(65½)
|Oregon
|St
|at OREGON
|16½
|18
|(46½)
|California
|Washington
|13
|16
|(52)
|at
|STANFORD
|at SMU
|14
|13
|(63½)
|Tulsa
|at MICHIGAN
|6½
|4
|(48)
|Iowa
|at MINNESOTA
|14½
|13½
|(57½)
|Illinois
|at UAB
|10½
|9½
|(44½)
|Rice
|at NEBRASKA
|8½
|7
|(49)
|Northwestern
|Georgia
|23
|24½
|(51½)
|at
|TENNESSEE
|Air Force
|2
|3½
|(46)
|at
|NAVY
|at TOLEDO
|4
|1½
|(73)
|W.
|Michigan
|Oklahoma
|33½
|32
|(67½)
|at
|KANSAS
|Ohio
|4
|3½
|(51)
|at
|BUFFALO
|at IOWA ST
|4
|3½
|(41½)
|TCU
|at MISSISSIPPI
|6½
|7
|(63½)
|Vanderbilt
|Marshall
|6½
|4
|(53½)
|at
|MIDDLE
|TENNESSEE
|at NOTRE DAME
|46½
|46½
|(61½)
|Bowling
|Green
|Arkansas St
|7½
|6½
|(69½)
|at
|GEORGIA
|ST
|W Kentucky
|1
|3
|(42½)
|at
|OLD
|DOMINION
|Auburn
|2½
|2½
|(48½)
|at
|FLORIDA
|at FIU
|25½
|26
|(67½)
|UMass
|Memphis
|13½
|15
|(63)
|at
|LOUISIANA-MONROE
|at OHIO STATE
|21
|20
|(49)
|Michigan
|St
|at LSU
|23½
|27½
|(73)
|Utah
|St
|at UTEP
|+2
|2
|(45½)
|UTSA
|Boise St
|21
|22
|(57½)
|at
|UNLV
|NFL
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Baltimore
|2½
|3½
|(44½)
|at
|PITTSBURGH
|Chicago
|5
|5
|(40)
|Oakland
|at CINCINNATI
|4
|3
|(47½)
|Arizona
|at CAROLINA
|3½
|3½
|(41)
|Jacksonville
|Minnesota
|4½
|4½
|(43½)
|at
|NY
|GIANTS
|New England
|13½
|15
|(42)
|at
|WASHINGTON
|at PHILADELPHIA
|13
|14½
|(43½)
|NY
|Jets
|at NEW ORLEANS
|6½
|3
|(46½)
|Tampa
|Bay
|at HOUSTON
|4½
|5
|(48½)
|Atlanta
|at TENNESSEE
|1½
|3
|(38½)
|Buffalo
|at LA CHARGERS
|7
|6½
|(44½)
|Denver
|at DALLAS
|5
|3
|(47)
|Green
|Bay
|at KANSAS CITY
|10
|11
|(56)
|Indianapolis
|Monday
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|3½
|4
|(46)
|Cleveland
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.