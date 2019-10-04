Major League Baseball Sunday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at WASHINGTON OFF LA Dodgers OFF at ST. LOUIS OFF Atlanta OFF American League at NEW YORK OFF Minnesota OFF at HOUSTON OFF Tampa Bay OFF National Hockey League Saturday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE NY Rangers -125 at OTTAWA +115 at BUFFALO -113 New Jersey +103 at FLORIDA OFF Tampa Bay OFF at WASHINGTON -114 Carolina +104 at TORONTO OFF Montreal OFF at PITTSBURGH OFF Columbus OFF at NASHVILLE -215 Detroit +195 at ST. LOUIS -139 Dallas +129 at COLORADO -169 Minnesota +159 Boston -139 at ARIZONA +129 at EDMONTON -153 Los Angeles +143 at ANAHEIM OFF San Jose OFF at CALGARY -175 Vancouver +163 College Football Saturday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG South Florida 13½ 11 (48½) at UCONN at LOUISVILLE 4½ 4½ (61) Boston College North Carolina 8 10½ (48½) at GEORGIA TECH Texas 10 10 (61½) at WEST VIRGINIA at PENN ST 20½ 28½ (56½) Purdue at N ILLINOIS 7½ 4½ (53½) Ball St Tulane +1 2½ (42½) at ARMY at DUKE 6½ 5 (47) Pittsburgh at KANSAS ST 5½ 1½ (48½) Baylor Maryland 13½ 13½ (55½) at RUTGERS Oklahoma St 7 10 (62) at TEXAS TECH at WISCONSIN 35½ 35 (58½) Kent St E. Michigan 6½ 6 (54) at CENT. MICHIGAN at MIAMI 10½ 14 (45½) Virginia Tech at MISSOURI 23½ 24½ (66) Troy Liberty 4 4 (63) at NEW MEXICO ST at COLORADO 3 4 (62½) Arizona San Diego St 7 7½ (51) at COLORADO ST at UCLA 8½ 6 (65½) Oregon St at OREGON 16½ 18 (46½) California Washington 13 14½ (51½) at STANFORD at SMU 14 13 (63½) Tulsa at MICHIGAN 6½ 4 (48) Iowa at MINNESOTA 14½ 13½ (57½) Illinois at UAB 10½ 9½ (44½) Rice at NEBRASKA 8½ 7½ (49) Northwestern Georgia 23 24½ (51½) at TENNESSEE Air Force 2 3½ (46½) at NAVY at TOLEDO 4 1½ (73) W. Michigan Oklahoma 33½ 32 (67½) at KANSAS Ohio 4 3½ (51) at BUFFALO at IOWA ST 4 3 (44) TCU at MISSISSIPPI 6½ 7 (63½) Vanderbilt Marshall 6½ 4 (53½) at MIDDLE TENNESSEE at NOTRE DAME 46½ 46½ (64) Bowling Green Arkansas St 7½ 6½ (68½) at GEORGIA ST W Kentucky 1 3 (42½) at OLD DOMINION Auburn 2½ 2½ (48½) at FLORIDA at FIU 25½ 27 (69) UMass Memphis 13½ 15 (63) at LOUISIANA-MONROE at OHIO STATE 21 20 (49) Michigan St at LSU 23½ 27½ (73) Utah St at UTEP +2 2 (44½) UTSA Boise St 21 23 (57½) at UNLV NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Baltimore 2½ 3½ (44) at PITTSBURGH Chicago 5 5 (40) Oakland at CINCINNATI 4 3 (47½) Arizona at CAROLINA 3½ 3½ (40) Jacksonville Minnesota 4½ 5 (43½) at NY GIANTS New England 13½ 15 (42) at WASHINGTON at PHILADELPHIA 13 14 (43½) NY Jets at NEW ORLEANS 6½ 3 (46) Tampa Bay at HOUSTON 4½ 4 (50) Atlanta at TENNESSEE 1½ 3 (38½) Buffalo at LA CHARGERS 7 6½ (44½) Denver at DALLAS 5 3 (47) Green Bay at KANSAS CITY 10 11 (56) Indianapolis Monday at SAN FRANCISCO 3½ 4 (46) Cleveland

