Pregame.com Line

October 4, 2019 5:27 pm
 
Major League Baseball
Sunday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at WASHINGTON OFF LA Dodgers OFF
at ST. LOUIS OFF Atlanta OFF
American League
at NEW YORK OFF Minnesota OFF
at HOUSTON OFF Tampa Bay OFF
National Hockey League
Saturday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
NY Rangers -125 at OTTAWA +115
at BUFFALO -113 New Jersey +103
at FLORIDA OFF Tampa Bay OFF
at WASHINGTON -114 Carolina +104
at TORONTO OFF Montreal OFF
at PITTSBURGH OFF Columbus OFF
at NASHVILLE -215 Detroit +195
at ST. LOUIS -139 Dallas +129
at COLORADO -169 Minnesota +159
Boston -139 at ARIZONA +129
at EDMONTON -153 Los Angeles +143
at ANAHEIM OFF San Jose OFF
at CALGARY -175 Vancouver +163
College Football
Saturday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
South Florida 13½ 11 (48½) at UCONN
at LOUISVILLE (61) Boston College
North Carolina 8 10½ (48½) at GEORGIA TECH
Texas 10 10 (61½) at WEST VIRGINIA
at PENN ST 20½ 28½ (56½) Purdue
at N ILLINOIS (53½) Ball St
Tulane +1 (42½) at ARMY
at DUKE 5 (47) Pittsburgh
at KANSAS ST (48½) Baylor
Maryland 13½ 13½ (55½) at RUTGERS
Oklahoma St 7 10 (62) at TEXAS TECH
at WISCONSIN 35½ 35 (58½) Kent St
E. Michigan 6 (54) at CENT. MICHIGAN
at MIAMI 10½ 14 (45½) Virginia Tech
at MISSOURI 23½ 24½ (66) Troy
Liberty 4 4 (63) at NEW MEXICO ST
at COLORADO 3 4 (62½) Arizona
San Diego St 7 (51) at COLORADO ST
at UCLA 6 (65½) Oregon St
at OREGON 16½ 18 (46½) California
Washington 13 14½ (51½) at STANFORD
at SMU 14 13 (63½) Tulsa
at MICHIGAN 4 (48) Iowa
at MINNESOTA 14½ 13½ (57½) Illinois
at UAB 10½ (44½) Rice
at NEBRASKA (49) Northwestern
Georgia 23 24½ (51½) at TENNESSEE
Air Force 2 (46½) at NAVY
at TOLEDO 4 (73) W. Michigan
Oklahoma 33½ 32 (67½) at KANSAS
Ohio 4 (51) at BUFFALO
at IOWA ST 4 3 (44) TCU
at MISSISSIPPI 7 (63½) Vanderbilt
Marshall 4 (53½) at MIDDLE TENNESSEE
at NOTRE DAME 46½ 46½ (64) Bowling Green
Arkansas St (68½) at GEORGIA ST
W Kentucky 1 3 (42½) at OLD DOMINION
Auburn (48½) at FLORIDA
at FIU 25½ 27 (69) UMass
Memphis 13½ 15 (63) at LOUISIANA-MONROE
at OHIO STATE 21 20 (49) Michigan St
at LSU 23½ 27½ (73) Utah St
at UTEP +2 2 (44½) UTSA
Boise St 21 23 (57½) at UNLV
NFL
Sunday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Baltimore (44) at PITTSBURGH
Chicago 5 5 (40) Oakland
at CINCINNATI 4 3 (47½) Arizona
at CAROLINA (40) Jacksonville
Minnesota 5 (43½) at NY GIANTS
New England 13½ 15 (42) at WASHINGTON
at PHILADELPHIA 13 14 (43½) NY Jets
at NEW ORLEANS 3 (46) Tampa Bay
at HOUSTON 4 (50) Atlanta
at TENNESSEE 3 (38½) Buffalo
at LA CHARGERS 7 (44½) Denver
at DALLAS 5 3 (47) Green Bay
at KANSAS CITY 10 11 (56) Indianapolis
Monday
at SAN FRANCISCO 4 (46) Cleveland

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

