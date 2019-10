By The Associated Press

Major League Baseball Monday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at WASHINGTON -127 St. Louis +117 American League at NEW YORK OFF Houston OFF National Hockey League Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at NEW JERSEY -106 Florida -104 St. Louis -123 at NY ISLANDERS +113 Minnesota -139 at OTTAWA +129 at BOSTON -178 Anaheim +166 at BUFFALO -110 Dallas +100 at WASHINGTON -129 Colorado +119 at CHICAGO -113 Edmonton +103 College Football Wednesday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at TROY 14½ 14½ (OFF) South Alabama Thursday Louisiana-Lafayette 4 6½ (OFF) at ARKANSAS ST at STANFORD OFF OFF (OFF) UCLA Friday at FAU 5 6 (OFF) Marshall Pittsburgh 2½ 3 (OFF) at SYRACUSE Ohio State 26½ 28 (OFF) at NORTHWESTERN at FRESNO ST 11½ 13½ (OFF) UNLV Saturday at VIRGINIA 5 4 (OFF) Duke at MIAMI 20 20 (OFF) Georgia Tech Clemson 22½ 22½ (OFF) at LOUISVILLE Army 7 6½ (OFF) at GEORGIA ST Buffalo 19 19 (OFF) at AKRON at MARYLAND OFF OFF (OFF) Indiana Houston 22 22 (OFF) at UCONN at WAKE FOREST 1½ 1½ (OFF) Florida St at GEORGIA SOUTHERN 6½ 6 (OFF) Coastal Carolina Cent. Michigan 9½ 10½ (OFF) at BOWLING GREEN at UCF 33 33½ (OFF) East Carolina at CINCINNATI 16½ 16½ (OFF) Tulsa at BOSTON COLLEGE OFF OFF (OFF) NC State at IOWA 17½ 17 (OFF) Purdue at OHIO 10 8½ (OFF) Kent St W Michigan 9½ 9½ (OFF) at E. MICHIGAN at TEXAS 23 21½ (OFF) Kansas Wisconsin 28 29 (OFF) at ILLINOIS at UTAH ST 22 22 (OFF) Nevada Boise St 6 6½ (OFF) at BYU at WYOMING 19½ 20 (OFF) New Mexico at UTAH 13 13½ (OFF) Arizona St at BALL ST OFF OFF (OFF) Toledo N Illinois 2 3 (OFF) at MIAMI (OHIO) at CALIFORNIA 10½ 10½ (OFF) Oregon St Oregon 1½ 2½ (OFF) at WASHINGTON at SOUTHERN CAL 9 8½ (OFF) Arizona at WASHINGTON ST 13 13 (OFF) Colorado at SOUTH CAROLINA OFF OFF (OFF) Florida at GEORGIA 26 26 (OFF) Kentucky TCU 1½ 2 (OFF) at KANSAS ST LSU 18 19½ (OFF) at MISSISSIPPI ST at ALABAMA 37 36 (OFF) Tennessee Southern Miss +1 1 (OFF) at LOUISIANA TECH at UAB 14 14½ (OFF) Old Dominion at OKLAHOMA 32½ 32½ (OFF) West Virginia at OKLAHOMA ST 4 4 (OFF) Baylor Auburn 17½ 17½ (OFF) at ARKANSAS Texas A&M 6½ 5½ (OFF) at MISSISSIPPI at MEMPHIS 5½ 4 (OFF) Tulane North Carolina 2 3½ (OFF) at VIRGINIA TECH Minnesota 29½ 29½ (OFF) at RUTGERS Iowa St 5 6½ (OFF) at TEXAS TECH at NAVY OFF OFF (OFF) South Florida at APPALACHIAN ST 17 17 (OFF) Louisiana-Monroe Missouri 17½ 20½ (OFF) at VANDERBILT San Diego St 6½ 7 (OFF) at SAN JOSE ST at W KENTUCKY 8½ 9 (OFF) Charlotte at NORTH TEXAS OFF OFF (OFF) MIDDLE TENNESSEE Rice 2½ 3 (OFF) at UTSA at SMU 6½ 6 (OFF) Temple at FIU 20½ 21 (OFF) UTEP at PENN ST 8 7½ (OFF) Michigan Air Force 1 2 (OFF) at HAWAII NFL Monday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at GREEN BAY 6½ 3½ (45½) Detroit Thursday Kansas City 3½ 3½ (OFF) at DENVER Sunday at NY GIANTS 3 3 (OFF) Arizona Houston 1 1 (OFF) at INDIANAPOLIS at BUFFALO 15½ 15½ (OFF) Miami Minnesota 1 1 (OFF) at DETROIT at GREEN BAY 7 7 (OFF) Oakland Jacksonville 2½ 2½ (OFF) at CINCINNATI LA Rams 4 4 (OFF) at ATLANTA San Francisco 8½ 8½ (OFF) at WASHINGTON at TENNESSEE 1 1 (OFF) LA Chargers at SEATTLE 4½ 4½ (OFF) Baltimore at CHICAGO 3 3 (OFF) New Orleans at DALLAS 3 3 (OFF) Philadelphia Monday 10/21 New England 12 12 (OFF) at NY JETS

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.