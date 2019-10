By The Associated Press

NBA Tuesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at TORONTO 7 (231) New Orleans LA Lakers 3½ (224½) at LA CLIPPERS National Hockey League Tuesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BOSTON -175 Toronto +163 at BUFFALO -110 San Jose +100 at FLORIDA -133 Pittsburgh +123 Arizona -114 at NY RANGERS +104 Vancouver -118 at DETROIT +108 at MINNESOTA -122 Edmonton +112 at WINNIPEG -140 Los Angeles +130 at NASHVILLE -161 Anaheim +151 Vegas -118 at CHICAGO +108 at CALGARY -117 Washington +107 College Football Thursday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG SMU 11 13½ (68½) at HOUSTON Friday SOUTHERN CAL 10½ 13 (62) at COLORADO Saturday UCONN 8 10½ (63½) at UMASS at PURDUE 9 8 (58½) Illinois at ARMY 10 10 (51) San Jose St at GEORGIA ST +1 1 (66½) Troy at CLEMSON 35 33½ (58½) Boston College Memphis 8½ 10½ (56½) at TULSA at TOLEDO 4 4 (57) E. Michigan at TEXAS A&M 12 10½ (50) Mississippi St UCF 10 10 (61) at TEMPLE at W MICHIGAN 25½ 27½ (63) Bowling Green at NEBRASKA +1½ 1 (55) Indiana at BUFFALO 4½ 2½ (49) Cent. Michigan Iowa 8½ 10½ (37½) at NORTHWESTERN South Florida PK 2½ (50½) at EAST CAROLINA at FLORIDA ST 10 10½ (57½) Syracuse Liberty 4½ 7½ (47) at RUTGERS Southern Miss 12 10½ (53) at RICE at UTAH 17½ 19 (38½) California at WYOMING 11½ 14 (45) Nevada at AIR FORCE 3 3½ (59) Utah St Hawaii 11½ 10 (70) at NEW MEXICO at MARSHALL 5½ 6 (45) W Kentucky Arizona 1 1 (53½) at STANFORD at OREGON 14½ 14 (64½) Washington St at FRESNO ST 14 14 (59) Colorado St Missouri 9 10 (46) at KENTUCKY at NORTH CAROLINA 3½ 3½ (55) Duke Penn St 6 6½ (43½) at MICHIGAN ST at KENT ST 2 2½ (57½) Miami (Ohio) Appalachian St 24 24½ (53) at SOUTH ALABAMA at GEORGIA SOUTHERN 16½ 14½ (53½) New Mexico St at IOWA ST 7½ 10½ (64½) Oklahoma St FIU 1 2½ (59½) at MIDDLE TENNESSEE FAU 14 13½ (52) at OLD DOMINION at BALL ST 2½ 3 (63½) Ohio at ALABAMA 34 32 (55½) Arkansas South Carolina 4 4 (48) at TENNESSEE Oklahoma 20 23 (57½) at KANSAS ST at MINNESOTA 15 17 (56) Maryland at NAVY 2½ 3½ (52) Tulane Texas +1 1 (60) at TCU at PITTSBURGH 3 5½ (46½) Miami Virginia 2½ 3 (55½) at LOUISVILLE at N ILLINOIS 24½ 24 (44½) Akron Texas Tech 5½ 3 (60½) at KANSAS North Texas 5 4½ (65) at CHARLOTTE at OHIO STATE 14½ 14 (50) Wisconsin at ARKANSAS ST 13½ 11 (59) Texas State at LSU 10½ 10½ (58½) Auburn Louisiana Tech 19½ 20½ (53½) at UTEP at MICHIGAN 2 1 (50) Notre Dame Arizona St 2½ 4 (55½) at UCLA San Diego St 9½ 13½ (47) at UNLV NFL Thursday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at MINNESOTA 15 16 (42) Washington Sunday at DETROIT 7 7 (49½) NY Giants at TENNESSEE 2½ 2½ (46½) Tampa Bay at CHICAGO 6 4 (40) LA Chargers Seattle 3½ 3½ (54) at ATLANTA at JACKSONVILLE 5 6 (41½) NY Jets at BUFFALO 1 2 (43) Philadelphia LA Rams 11½ 13 (48) Cincinnati at NEW ORLEANS 10 10 (48½) Arizona at HOUSTON 6½ 6½ (50½) Oakland at SAN FRANCISCO 6 5½ (41½) Carolina at INDIANAPOLIS 6½ 6 (44) Denver at NEW ENGLAND 11½ 13 (45½) Cleveland Green Bay 1 4½ (47½) at KANSAS CITY Monday at PITTSBURGH 15½ 14½ (42½) Miami

